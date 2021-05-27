Cancel
Relationship Advice

'Seeking Sister Wife': Sidian and Tosha Faking A Romance?

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 6 days ago
On the latest episodes of Seeking Sister Wife, Sidian Jones went on a solo date with a new prospect, Alexandra. They seemingly had a lot in common and enjoyed similar things. Though she had never been in a polygamist relationship, Alex was curious to learn more about the Joneses. However, there were certain aspects of Sidian and Tosha’s life that Alex was not necessarily on board with. Maybe she was not the right one after all. Or maybe she already knew the family and was just playing a part. At least this is what is being alleged by Backwoods Barbi. A source has spilled some tea to BB about Alex’s connection to the Joneses and it’s too close to home.

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

