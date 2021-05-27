‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Sidian and Tosha Faking A Romance?

The irrepressible urge to become the “main character” of your own life isn’t necessarily damaging or harmful when enacted in small, mostly meaningless ways. Walking down the street as if your every step is being scored by the Jurassic Park theme is a fun activity that makes the mundanities of everyday existence go by a little faster. Lingering by the straws at the café in a beam of particularly buttery sunlight in the hopes that a street photographer will catch your moment of repose on film isn’t how I’d spend my Saturday morning, but you do you. In the same vein, mining your relationship or your “love” for viral content on social media is arguably a part of this impulse. As tempting as it is to tout the strength and composition of your relationship online in ways that seem specifically tailored to garner clout, please, I beg of you, do not.