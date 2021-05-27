A state audit tests Spokane Public Schools oversight of PRIDE Prep as the charter school grapples with prior financial and academic trouble
When public charter school PRIDE Prep faced the possibility of losing its authorization last week, it wasn't the first time the future of the school hung in the balance. Charter schools in Washington have been plagued by uncertainty ever since voters approved their creation in 2012. If it wasn't a state Supreme Court ruling threatening their existence, it was a lack of stable funding or low enrollment. In 2019 alone, four Washington charter schools closed due in part to enrollment issues.www.inlander.com