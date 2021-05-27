Business Leaders Applaud New Canned Cocktails Laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians can continue ordering their Paloma cocktails to go under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. The legislation, Senate Bill 389, allows California restaurants to serve to-go alcoholic beverages to customers until the end of 2026. The bill requires customers to buy a...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation this week that requires all private sector employers to provide retirement options for workers. The new law requires private sector businesses that don’t currently provide their employees with a retirement plan to automatically enroll them in the state’s Secure Choice Savings Plan.
A handful of Boston-area executives is talking with city and state officials about a proposal that includes banning the encampments prevalent near the Mass and Cass intersection as well as other shelter- and policing-related changes.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday enabling restaurants to keep their pandemic-era expansions into areas like sidewalks and parking lots. The two bills, Assembly Bill 61 and Senate Bill 314, allow restaurants to keep their outdoor dining areas throughout the pandemic’s duration and during a one-year regulatory grace period after the state ends its state of emergency.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, to assist restaurants struggling to recover from the pandemic by permanently allowing the sale of to-go cocktails as part of take-out food orders. “The ability to sell carry-out cocktails is an important step toward helping our restaurants, which...
Additional agents could be on the horizon to police Missouri’s new law allowing restaurants to sell to-go cocktails. In a proposed budget for the next fiscal year, the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is asking Governor Parson and the state Legislature for an extra four agents to help ensure that restaurants are following the regulations by the book. Missouri Department of Public Safety spokesman Mike O’Connell says the new positions, along with vehicles, equipment, and weapons, would come at an estimated cost of 519-thousand-dollars.
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri public safety officials are asking Gov. Mike Parson and the Legislature for more workers to help police a new law allowing restaurants to sell mixed drinks to go. The request for four additional curbside cocktail cops is part of the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco...
Every fall, California’s governor signs or vetoes laws that come across their desk. With the swipe of a pen, then Gov. Jerry Brown legitimized street vendors and home-cooks selling goods legally in 2018, while rejecting the late night bar bill that would’ve extended last call for cocktails at bars until 4 a.m.
NEW BRITAIN – The Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce will host a “Business Responsibilities Under the CT Cannabis Law” seminar this Wednesday to help employers understand what their responsibilities are as they apply to the workplace. “The state of Connecticut has legalized cannabis use for people 21 and over...
Michigan Republican state Senator Roger Victory has introduced a bill to rein in electricity costs for businesses. He said this week the situation is out of control. “I’m introducing legislation today to allow industrial customers to purchase electricity from other providers,” Victory said. “Let me make that statement clear. To purchase electricity from other providers. This would give those customers the choice to build clean, renewable energy and control energy costs in a way they currently cannot.”
Nicolette Skerratt started making her cocktail jars as a fundraiser for a child with cancer. Now, less than one year later, her Twisted Craft Cocktails brand is in 36 stores in Michigan and Wisconsin — 37 if you include the brick-and-mortar store she's opening in downtown DeWitt on Saturday.
PHOENIX – Arizona’s economic recovery from the pandemic will take another step forward when nonessential land travel between the United States and Mexico and Canada reopens in November. “This is a huge deal for Arizona’s economy,” Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Danny Seiden told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s...
State Senator Kim LaSata’s legislation to formally establish a border between Michigan and Indiana has been approved by the state Senate. LaSata says her bills would establish a commission, to work with a counterpart in Indiana, to draw formal borders. She tells us the border between the two states has not been revisited since the early 1800s. She adds most of the wooden markers have not survived the years. The survey would not seek to make major boundary movements, but it could help to resolve some problems caused by confusion. For example, things like traffic crashes and crimes that have occurred in areas where the jurisdiction is unclear. LaSata says her bills would continue the efforts of the late state Senator Ron Jelinek, who also represented Southwest Michigan and introduced the original bills to resurvey and establish a clear border, although the state of Indiana did not join those efforts at the time, leaving them unfinished.
The WhistlePig whiskey brand has expanded in recent years to focus on some interesting products outside of its core line up of bottlings, such as an ice cream partnership it did with Ben & Jerry’s towards the beginning this year. Now they are getting into ready to drink cocktails. The...
October 10, 2021 - SACRAMENTO - California State Association of Counties, the voice of California’s 58 Counties, reacts to Governor Newsom signing broadband legislation. California’s Counties applaud Governor Newsom, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, and Senator Lena Gonzalez for working together to seize the moment and answer the call to increase broadband access and affordability this legislative session. AB 14 (Aguiar-Curry) and SB 4 (Gonzalez), which were signed last Friday, join SB 156 in a series of legislative victories including historic broadband infrastructure funding to close the digital divide in California.
Much has been said about a new economy , about forgetting old models or finding a new way of doing things . This is because many of the current problems –climate change, inequity, over exploitation of resources– have been attributed to capitalism and especially to companies. The pandemic only exposed...
Category – RTDs, spirit-based, 12.5& and 15% abv. Cocktail Courier has launched two new flavours for its Party Can range of re-sealable RTD cocktails. Cosmicpolitan (12.5% abv) is made with vodka and combier orange liqueur as well as passionfruit and lime juices. The second variant, Gold Rush Old Fashioned (15% abv), comprises a blend of Kentucky Bourbon whiskey, lemon juice, natural herbs, bitters and chamomile tea.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico...
Comments / 0