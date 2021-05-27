newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers’ bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0. Detroit starter Jose Urena gave up three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings before exiting with a forearm injury in the middle of an at-bat. Michael Fulmer pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the win. Gregory Soto earned his his fifth save. Cal Quantrill gave up the game’s only run and allowed just two hits over three innings and took the loss.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson has entered the NBA draft while giving himself the option of staying in school. Dickinson earned second-team All-America, Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors last season. The Virginia native helped the Wolverines finish 19-3 in the regular season. The team fell one game short of the Final Four, losing to UCLA by two points. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound Dickinson averaged team highs in points, rebounds and blocks. The NBA draft is July 29.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Michael Fulmer
Person
Gregory Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Cleveland Indians#Nba Draft#Mich#The Associated Press#Ap#The Detroit Tigers#The Cleveland Indians 1 0#Nba#Wolverines#Second Team All America#All Conference Honors#The Game#Hits#Team Highs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
9&10 News

Detroit takes 4-game losing streak into matchup with Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (26-20, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-30, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-3, 0.00 ERA) Tigers: Jose Urena (2-4, 4.62 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last four games. The Tigers...
Michigan StateWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan State football welcomes 14 new additions to campus

Monday was another big day in the makeover of Michigan State’s football roster. Fourteen new faces officially began the summer semester, with 11 newcomers on campus from the NCAA transfer portal as well as three freshmen from the 2021 recruiting class. A team spokesman confirmed the arrival of 14 players,...
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

Hutchins laments Michigan's NCAA Tournament selection: 'Clearly there's a little bias'

The Michigan softball team was shown its path to the 2021 Women's College World Series during Sunday evening's selection show, and the Wolverines didn't like what they saw. Michigan was selected to travel out to Seattle, where it will join a regional that also includes No. 16 Washington, Seattle and Portland State. Though the Wolverines will be the regional's second seed, they will be the ones traveling more than 2,000 miles, the ones playing in front of opposing crowds and the ones adjusting to a different time zone.
Detroit, MIFrankfort Times

Pistons finish near the bottom but have reasons for optimism

DETROIT (AP) — Troy Weaver's first season as Detroit's general manager ended with the Pistons holding the second-worst record in the league. Finally, though, it felt like the future looks a little brighter for this franchise. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Former MSU hoops player Ray Weathers to play in the Big3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ray Weathers has always kept the game of basketball at the forefront of his life and this summer he is making a return to the game. Weathers’ a member of Tom Izzo’s first team at Michigan State will be playing in the Big3, thanks to former NBA player Mike Bibby.
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

Updates on a few more staff, title changes for Michigan Football

The Michigan Wolverines have seen many changes happen this offseason as Jim Harbaugh updates his coaching and support staff. A new week comes with a few more notable updates, namely in the recruiting department. Aashon Larkins has moved into a role as Michigan’s director of recruiting after spending the last...
Detroit, MImichiganradio.org

Ford Field vaccine site closes as state pivots to "hyperlocal" outreach

As the mass vaccination in the heart of Detroit at Ford Field closes down, state officials leading Michigan’s COVID vaccine campaign are switching their focus to hyper-local in-person efforts to get more people inoculated. 70% of respondents in a new statewide survey commissioned by the Michigan Department of Health and...