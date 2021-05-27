Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers’ bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0. Detroit starter Jose Urena gave up three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings before exiting with a forearm injury in the middle of an at-bat. Michael Fulmer pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the win. Gregory Soto earned his his fifth save. Cal Quantrill gave up the game’s only run and allowed just two hits over three innings and took the loss.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson has entered the NBA draft while giving himself the option of staying in school. Dickinson earned second-team All-America, Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors last season. The Virginia native helped the Wolverines finish 19-3 in the regular season. The team fell one game short of the Final Four, losing to UCLA by two points. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound Dickinson averaged team highs in points, rebounds and blocks. The NBA draft is July 29.