Former Transnet Executive’s R18-Million Assets Forfeited to State

By SAPeople Contributor
sapeople.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Special Tribunal has ordered that R18-million worth of assets belonging to former Transnet executive Herbert Msagala, be forfeited to the State. The assets include 35 luxury vehicles and five properties which include two farms and houses in gated estates. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said in a statement that...

www.sapeople.com
Economy
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Ecuador's Lasso names former state oil executive as energy minister

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's newly-installed President Guillermo Lasso on Wednesday named a former executive of state oil company Petroamazonas as the South American country's new energy minister. Lasso tasked Juan Carlos Bermeo, a civil engineer who also served as a vice minister of hydrocarbons under former President Lenin Moreno, with...
Businessinvesting.com

Don't divest dirty businesses, Deutsche Bank and BlackRock CEOs say

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Public companies shouldn't go green by divesting their dirty businesses because in the end this doesn't have an impact on the overall carbon footprint, the chief executives of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) said on Wednesday. Instead, companies should clean up their operations to be more...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Øyvind Sæta joins Dele Health Tech as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced leader appointed to lead financial function of Norwegian-headquartered fall-tech company. Dele Health Tech today announced the appointment of experienced financial executive Øyvind Sæta as Chief Financial Officer. In this newly established role, Mr Sæta will lead the financial function at the company, as well as taking a leading role...
MinoritiesPosted by
Reuters

Board inquiry at S.Africa's Eskom clears CEO of racism

JOHANNESBURG, June 2 (Reuters) - A senior lawyer appointed by the board of South Africa’s Eskom to look into allegations of racism levelled against the CEO of the state-owned power utility found no evidence to support the claims, the board said on Wednesday. Senior advocate Ishmael Semenya found “no substantiation...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Credit Suisse Group AG

RADNOR, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) ("Credit Suisse") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Credit Suisse American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
Small Businessinvestorsking.com

Wema Bank Deepens Financial Literacy For SMEs

Wema Bank Plc has enlightened small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on financing opportunities and how to navigate corporate challenges. At a webinar themed ‘Unbundling Tax, Legal and Compliance – Issues for SMEs’ organised by Wema Bank, experts spoke variously on how SMEs could upscale their businesses and Wema Bank’s products and services they can use to drive their businesses.
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

Betfred purchases Betting World to crack South Africa

Betfred has secured a foothold in the South African betting market, purchasing Betting World from Phumelela, conducted via the newly established Betfred South Africa brand. Reportedly carried out at a purchasing price of R120 million (£6.1 million), subject to final adjustment relating to the net capital of working items, the transaction was considered officially concluded as of 31 May.
Worldmelodyinter.com

Finance Ministry: Malaysia received RM336m from Deloitte for 1MDB, SRC settlement

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The Malaysian government announced today that it has received the remittance of US$80 million (RM336 million) in from an out-of-court settlement related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) from international audit firm Deloitte PLT. The Finance Ministry said the monies deposited into Malaysia’s Assets Recovery Trust...
Income Taxtransferpricingnews.com

Kenyan Finance Bill 2021 includes key international tax measures

The Kenyan government tabled the Finance Bill 2021 in Parliament on 11/05/2021. Unlike the prior year, the bill does not introduce new taxes. However the bill proposes significant changes that will indeed have a far reaching effect on multinational organizations operating in Kenya. The bill seeks to introduce an EBITDA-based...
Marketsinvesting.com

Crypto firms fall short on anti-money laundering rules, UK watchdog says

LONDON (Reuters) - Many cryptocurrency firms are not meeting Britain's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules, the country's financial watchdog said on Thursday, showing how some parts of the emerging sector are struggling to meet required standards. The cryptocurrency world has been plagued through its 12-year life by lax standards...
Africathesierraleonetelegraph.com

ACC charges Executive Director of Sierra Leone Maritime Administration for corruption offences

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday said it has filed corruption indictment against Paul Sobba Massaquoi, Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration (SLMA); Peter Joseph Menjor, Acting Director of Procurement, SLMA; Fodie U.K Dabor, the Acting Director of Finance, SLMA; Hartwell Williams, Quality and Assurance Manager, SLMA; Victor Alpha, Human Resource Manager, SLMA; and Festus Musa, Procurement Supervisor of SLMA.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Amigo considering insolvency as won't appeal court defeat

Amigo Holdings PLC - Bournemouth-based provider of guarantor loans - Says board considering all options for company, including insolvency, after Amigo decides to not appeal the rejection by the UK High Court of its scheme to settle compensation claims. Also considering the possibility of promoting another scheme of arrangement to avoid insolvency. "The issues and challenges facing Amigo are complex, and Amigo will continue to liaise in the coming weeks with its regulator the Financial Conduct Authority to seek to address its concerns as quickly as possible," Amigo says Tuesday. The scheme was rejected by the court after the FCA raised objections, saying it wasn't fair to customers in its current form. "Without a scheme, Amigo faces insolvency as it will be unable to satisfy its customer compensation claims as well as meeting the legally binding funding obligations owed to its secured creditors," Chief Executive Officer Gary Jennison says.
Businessinvesting.com

Top Credit Suisse European FIG banker joins Jefferies -sources

LONDON (Reuters) -Credit Suisse has lost a key dealmaker in Europe, two sources familiar with the move said, as a pay-driven exodus of top investment bankers which began in the United States spreads. Switzerland's second-largest bank is struggling to retain staff after trimming bonuses to tackle losses of more than...
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

Brigadier Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the 'Company' or 'Brigadier') (TSXV:BRG) (FSE: B7LM) (USA:BGADF) announces that Mr. Matthew Wright has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Wright's departure is effective immediately, but he will assist in facilitating a smooth transition once a new Chief Financial Officer is appointed, the Board of Directors has identified several qualified candidates.
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

West Virginia governor liable for $700M coal company loan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice confirmed on Tuesday that he is personally liable for $700 million in loans taken by his coal companies from a lender in the United Kingdom that went bankrupt. The Republican governor took shots at the bankrupt Greensill Capital U.K. and said “it...
Economyinvestorsking.com

MTN Group to Re-Apply for Ethiopian Telcom Licence

Africa’s largest telco, MTN has expressed its commitment to re-apply for a telecom licence at Africa’s second-most populous country, Ethiopia, after a failed attempt by the telco giant and its consortium. The move follows the announcement of a consortium led by Vodafone and Kenya-based telco, Safaricom as the preferred bidder...
PoliticsBenzinga

Navistar Pays $50M To Settle Military Vehicle Pricing Fraud Allegations

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV) is paying $50 million to settle claims that it overcharged the U.S. Marines for suspension systems on armored military vehicles, clearing another issue ahead of its merger with Volkswagen AG's TRATON Group. The allegations against Navistar Defense LLC, which is 70% owned by Cerberus Capital...
Indiakeralakaumudi.com

Bineesh Kodiyeri’s bail application rejected for seventh time

BENGALURU: The bail application of Bineesh Kodiyeri, younger son of former CPM state secretary and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, failed to get a positive response on Wednesday in the Karnataka High Court. — This is the seventh time that the bail application has been turned down and the case has now been posted for June 9.