Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Read-Around

By Raising writers
rethinkingschools.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe read-around is the classroom equivalent to quilt making or barn raising. It is the public space—the zócalo or town square—of my room. During our read-around, we socialize together and create community, but we also teach and learn from each other. If I had to choose one strategy as the centerpiece of my teaching, it would be the read-around. It provides both the writing text for my classroom and the social text where our lives intersect and we deepen our connections and understandings across lines of race, class, gender, sexual orientation, and age.

rethinkingschools.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Read#Love Letters#Race#Works Students#Sexual Orientation#College Students#High School Students#Community#National Writing Project#Grant High School#Classroom#Teaching#Gender#Connections#Homework Patterns#Writing Poetry#Contemporary Society#Classmates#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Recipesthefullhelping.com

Weekend Reading

At some point in quarantine I read Emily Nunn’s The Comfort Food Diaries. I loved the premise of the book. The author, having recently gone through a series of deep personal losses, goes on a road trip to visit some of her closest friends and family around the country. Nunn’s...
Harrison, ARharrisondaily.com

Reading In The Park

Donna Braymer was the guest reader Thursday evening as she read the book “Wonky Donkey” to children and their parents during the Boone County Imagination Library event held at the pavilion near Lake Harrison. The children received a free book and cookies after the event ended. The book reading is held every Thursday at 6:30 pm during June and July near the playground equipment at the pavilion.
Books & Literaturedreamwidth.org

Wednesday reading

The Celts, which turned out be a quick and easy read, and very interesting all the way. Still reading The Familiars, no progress on The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People or Content Design, started reading Plantagenets by Dan Jones. No idea.
EducationPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

The Value Of Reading

This week marks the end of my third year as a tutor. As such, in a few months, many students will be changing schools, and almost all are moving to a new grade level. What I will share here is the most salient lesson I have learned from my students. I hope that my story will be helpful in preparing your student for the coming year.
Politicswkar.org

Right To Read

The moving story of Michigan families attempting to secure their child’s right to read. Facing challenging circumstances -- like social inequity, Michigan's Read by Grade Three law, and limited access to books -- parents, educators and experts weigh in on how to solve the literacy crisis in Michigan. The goal? To encourage the joy of reading and promote childhood literacy at home.
Books & LiteratureInside Higher Ed

Furtive Reading

We all know the cliché of the kid reading the forbidden comic book under a blanket with a flashlight, or hiding a magazine behind a textbook. (Now I guess they’d both be replaced with screens. Alas …) I was lucky in that Mom’s attitude toward reading -- quite progressive at the time -- was that it’s better for kids to enjoy reading than to think of it as grim duty, so if that means bringing home Mad magazine for the kid to devour, then that’s what it means. So from an early age, I developed a habit of moving between genres without apology.
Books & Literaturetheava.com

Reading Together

I miss the reading rooms most—the busy hush of reading and research underway; the reluctance of old pages being turned; the furtive glances at the mysterious materials laid out on the desk alongside, and at the person who’s ordered them; the fleeting eye contact made over the top of tomes …
Durango, COdurangogov.org

Summer Reading Program

The Summer Reading Program for birth through Elementary School encourages kids to read or have someone read to them all summer long. Reading together builds pre-reading skills in young children, and studies show that older children who read during the summer months go back to school with improved reading skills. Reading over the summer is important, and the library can help make it fun and exciting, too!
Whitley County, KYCorbin Times Tribune

100 Days of Reading promotes reading throughout summer

WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Public Library and Save the Children are teaming up for 100 Days of Reading with the hopes of encouraging children to continue reading all summer long. “We are encouraging kids to read throughout the summer to reduce the summer slide that happens during the...
Books & Literaturerochestermom.com

Spark Imagination, Read! – Summer Reading Program

Okay, so I might be dating myself a little bit here, but do you remember the Book It program from the 80s and 90s? I don’t know about you, but I found getting gold stars on my pin and my own personal pan pizza incredibly motivating, and after a while, I found myself reading because I wanted to read; it wasn’t just about the sticker and Canadian Bacon anymore. That desire to want to read is SO important, especially now when screens are there to tempt us and our children constantly. Looking ahead to the summer, are you hoping to see your kiddos flipping pages rather than flipping channels? Spark, right here in Rochester, is ready to help!
Kidsbklynlibrary.org

Team Up To Read: Be Curious!

Team Up To Read is a free, interactive series designed for children ages 5-9 and their caregivers. Offering a bridge between school and home, the program helps build strong readers by improving reading skills like comprehension and fluency with tips and fun activities, all while encouraging a lifelong love of reading. Parents and caregivers learn how to use these practices to develop their children’s reading skills at home.
ReligionPosted by
The Atlantic

Pray Tell and the Church of Pose

This article contains spoilers through the series finale of Pose. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor Billy Porter explained the monumental meaning of his role in the FX drama Pose, which aired its series finale tonight. Yes, he won his first Emmy in 2019 for portraying Pray Tell, the cantankerous fashion designer who moonlights as an emcee in New York City’s underground ball scene. But for the 51-year-old industry veteran, playing a character who is HIV-positive has also offered a kind of personal catharsis. Having spent 14 years hiding his own HIV diagnosis from the world, Porter saw the part as an opportunity to “say everything that I wanted to say through a surrogate.”
Celebrationsbklynlibrary.org

Summer Reading Kickoff Celebration!

Celebrate Summer Reading! Summer is the time to read what you love and love what you read!. Books (and audiobooks) can make you laugh, send shivers up your spine, transport you to another time or place, answer questions, or offer comfort in stressful times. We will be giving away Summer...
Snohomish County, WAHeraldNet

Author events and poetry readings around Snohomish County

Events listed here are contingent on whether each jurisdiction is approved to enter the corresponding phase of the governor’s four-phase reopening plan. Events may be canceled or postponed. Check with each venue for the latest information. Garth Stein and Matthew Southworth: Sno-Isle Libraries presents a talk with the author and...
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Review: All Our Hidden Gifts by Caroline O’Donoghue

Caroline O’Donoghue’s very first YA novel is a paranormal fantasy centered around Maeve Chambers, a 16-year-old Irish teenager who finds a pack of old tarot cards at her school and suddenly discovers her gift for the tarot. However, things take a terrible turn for Maeve when her ex-best friend Lily goes missing after Maeve conducts a reading for her. As a fan of paranormal fantasy, I had been quite eager to pick All Our Hidden Gifts up, and I’m glad to say that the book didn’t disappoint!
Books & Literaturetheedadvocate.org

Using Shared Reading to Improve Reading Fluency

Shared Reading is a reading activity that happens when learners join in or share the reading of a book or other content while guided and supported by a teacher. The teacher explicitly models the skills and abilities of excellent readers, including reading with fluency and expression. The shared reading model uses oversized books with enlarged print and illustrations.
Minoritiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Support brands with LGBTQ+ founders during Pride Month

Jun. 6—June is Pride Month, and you'll notice this is when every beauty brand seems to release its rainbow products, proclaiming solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. However, it rarely lasts beyond 30 days. Limited-edition collections help sell products for these brands. They then make the (usually) 10% donation and move...
Books & LiteratureThe Post and Courier

Review: In 'Whereabouts,' written in Italian and translated, Jhumpa Lahiri examines uprootedness

WHEREABOUTS. By Jhumpa Lahiri. Translated from Italian by Jhumpa Lahiri. Knopf. 157 pages. $24. On the face of it, nothing much happens in Jumpa Lahiri’s short, moody novel “Whereabouts.” Readers who love the crowded, unruly world of Lahiri’s Bengali Americans (“Interpreter of Maladies,” “The Namesake,” “The Lowland”) may be shocked by the tight perspective of “Whereabouts.” With her new novel, Lahiri makes a dramatic shift, most surprisingly in language. In the years after the release of “The Lowland,” Lahiri moved to Italy, studied the language, and published a memoir in Italian. “Whereabouts” is her first novel written in Italian and translated into English by Lahiri.
Musicmusicinafrica.net

Call for compositions: Society for Music Theory Podcast

The Society for Music Theory (SMT) in the US is calling on composers around the world to submit compositions for its Society for Music Theory Podcast (SMT-Pod). Interested composers should submit short compositions of music for the podcast’s theme and transitional bumpers. The episodes of SMT-Pod will be regularly heard by SMT’s 1 000-plus membership, with listenership extending into the composition, performance and music pedagogy communities. A composer will be verbally credited by name on every SMT-Pod episode on which the composer’s music is used.