The Read-Around

Okay, so I might be dating myself a little bit here, but do you remember the Book It program from the 80s and 90s? I don’t know about you, but I found getting gold stars on my pin and my own personal pan pizza incredibly motivating, and after a while, I found myself reading because I wanted to read; it wasn’t just about the sticker and Canadian Bacon anymore. That desire to want to read is SO important, especially now when screens are there to tempt us and our children constantly. Looking ahead to the summer, are you hoping to see your kiddos flipping pages rather than flipping channels? Spark, right here in Rochester, is ready to help!