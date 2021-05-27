Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Door County, WI

A Familiar Sight Is Back In Place

By Robert Kennedy
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Workers installed the refurbished “Welcome to Door County Sign” Wednesday morning. The move comes just in time for the long Memorial Day Weekend. For the past 13 years, the sign on this small hill just off Highway 57, has greeted travelers heading north across the...

wixx.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#County Line#Wi#Wtaq#Elevate97#Fox#Everything Line#Door County Weather#Time#Door County Sign#Travelers#Crews#Park Officials#Southern#Voicemails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

This Week: Cherries in Bloom; Updated Mask Guidance; Child Care Forum

Okay, it’s not the most important news of the week, but cherry blossoms make people happy. So drive, walk, and bike around and be happy. The blossoms have arrived about a week earlier than usual, with some trees in Southern Door County in full bloom, and those in the northern part of the county just breaking out. The blossoms usually stick around for about a week.
Door County, WI101 WIXX

Sturgeon Bay Open Bass Tournament Returns in Door County

STURGEON BAY, WI (WLUK) — Dozens of anglers in Door County are back on the water Friday and Saturday in search of trophy fish. COVID-19 concerns canceled the competition last year, but the 31st Sturgeon Bay Open Bass Tournament is on, but there are some changes to this year’s event.
Door County, WIWBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Door County’s drug problem

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County supervisors are bringing the county’s drug problems into the light. Child welfare contacts are up in the past year, mostly because of calls about drugs in homes. County leaders want people to understand the problem and find help for those dealing with drug addiction.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Reynolds House Reopens as the Door County Dragonfly Bed-and-Breakfast

Lauren and Matt Huston have revamped and reopened the former Reynolds House in Sturgeon Bay as the Door County Dragonfly bed-and-breakfast. They retained the historical charm of the 3,800-square-foot house, built in 1900, but have added fresh elements. The new owners had not planned to open a bed-and-breakfast, but when...
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Vaccinations open to summer help

As Door County waits to find out just how big the influx of summer employees will be in the area, people won’t have to worry about their COVID19 vaccine eligibility. Door County Public Health has confirmed that seasonal employees, including summer Work Travel exchange visitors from around the globe can get vaccinated. This will serve as a relief to employees who have not been afforded the chance to get vaccinated in their home country. They are also able to make an appointment if they’re waiting for their second shot, as long as they don’t intermix the vaccine they receive.
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

$20,000 donated to non-profits

Area non-profits received just under a combined $20,000 from 100+ Women Who Care of Door County as a thanks for their contributions to the community. At their April meeting, the organization awarded $10,000 to the Women's Fund of Door County and $4900 to both Big Brothers Big Sisters of Door County and Good Samaritan Society - Scandia Village.
Door County, WIFox11online.com

Sweet cherry trees in bloom in Door County

TOWN OF STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Bright, white petals are coating the branches. Sweet cherries in parts of Door County are in bloom, and despite a chilly April, producers say the season is right on time. At Robertson Orchards of Door County, signs of the season are all around. "The...
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Door County updates mask advisory

Door County Public Health issued a new advisory regarding face coverings on Monday. According to the news release, fully vaccinated people can resume activities they did before the pandemic, including participating in all inside and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or social distancing. Following the new CDC and Wisconsin...
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: Planning and Balance Are Essential

“Zoning is a method of planning in which a municipality or other tier of government divides land into areas called zones, each of which has a set of regulations for development that differs from other zones. Zones may be defined for a single use (for example, residential, industrial); they may combine several compatible activities by use, or in the case of form-based zoning, the differing regulations may govern the density, size and shape of allowed buildings whatever their use. … Zoning may specify a variety of outright and conditional uses of land. It may indicate the size and dimensions of lots that land may be subdivided into, or the form and scale of buildings. These guidelines are set in order to guide urban growth and development.” (Edited from Wikipedia)
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcounty.net

Christening of the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower & National Maritime Day Salute

– The public is invited to join the Board of Directors of the Door County Maritime Museum on Saturday, May 22 at 11am to celebrate the opening of Sturgeon Bay’s newest landmark! The Christening ceremony for the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower will take place in the DCMM parking lot and is open to the public. We ask all guests to keep a respectful distance from folks not in their group, and wear a face mask when inside the Museum.
Door County, WIdoorcounty.net

The Ridges Sanctuary Announces a New Senior Leadership Team

Andy served as the Executive Director of Pease Park Conservancy in Austin, Texas for 3 ½ years before moving to Door County and co-founding the popular Heirloom Cafe’ and Provisions located in Baileys Harbor. While at Pease Park Conservancy, Andy developed the organization’s master plan, led a successful capital campaign and directed the growth of the organization. Andy is also a founding member of the nonprofit Horseshoe Bay Farms, Inc., and is president of the Board of Directors of the Baileys Harbor Community Association.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

LEADING BY EXAMPLE: Brian Stephens

When asked why, as a hospital administrator, he’d become so involved in a local day care issue, Brian Stephens answered the question with a chuckle while coming to a realization he had never considered. Stephens, CEO of Door County Medical Center, has been lauded for his efforts to resolve a...
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

SailTime Door County to Host Open House Aboard New Yacht

SailTime Door County owner and captain Bill Wons will welcome guests aboard the new yacht Leah Helen, a 39-foot Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 389, during an open house May 22, 11 am – 4 pm, at Wave Pointe Marina and Resort, in Sturgeon Bay. It will mark the Leah Helen’s inaugural season on the water. SailTime’s 35-foot Beneteau Oceanis sailboat, the Alissa Joy, will also be on display.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Anchor Dates and Routing Shows: The Logistics of Music Tours

Door County has enjoyed performances by some phenomenal acts over the years, including the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Taj Mahal, Willie Nelson, Bobby McFerrin, Loretta Lynn, Ben Folds and many more memorable and well-known artists. The ability to book artists of such caliber and fame in a relatively small area – on a peninsula, no less – comes from a little-known tour hack that most concertgoers have never heard of: an “anchor date.” But more about that in a minute.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: Your Six-minute Call Can Help Protect Local Lands and Waters

This note is a request for six minutes of your time during the next few days to protect more of Door County’s exceptional lands and waters. Please take six minutes (three minutes per call) to call our legislators, Rep. Joel Kitchens and Sen. André Jacque, to ask them to support a 10-year extension of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program. You could also send an email, but it just doesn’t have the same impact.
Door County, WIshepherdexpress.com

Curtains Rise Cautiously on Door County Theaters

World premieres, old favorites and even a one-man production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet will help Door County theatrical troupes return to the stage this summer. After a 2020 season of dark houses, ghost lights and online productions, performers sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic will once again trod the boards live and in person for locals and vacationers alike.
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

No positives in Door County

Door County had a good day in their fight against COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were zero positive cases in the county out of thirty-one tests conducted in Tuesday’s report. Door County had zero hospitalizations or deaths, and the number of active cases dropped by six. Door County also reached sixty percent of residents with a vaccine dose and 54.7% of residents completed the series.
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Ridges restructures, names new leaders

The departure of Executive Director Mike Reed is allowing The Ridges Sanctuary to take a different look at its leadership roles. The Ridges Sanctuary announced on Thursday it has appointed Andrew Gill as its Executive Director and Katie Krouse as its Director of Operations. Gill was the Executive Director of the Pease Park Conservancy in Austin, Texas before coming to Door County. He has since opened a business in Baileys Harbor, became a founding member of the non-profit Horseshoe Bay Farms, Inc. and the Baileys Harbor Community Association.