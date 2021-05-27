Kingston man faces drug-trafficking charges

Kocher

KINGSTON — The Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested a man Wednesday after a month-long investigation into the his alleged narcotics trafficking.

Kenneth Kocher, 50, of Kingston was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at his Academy Lane residence on Wednesday. In addition to the arrest, Drug Task Force officers seized large quantities of suspected crack cocaine from the residence.

The investigation into Kocher’s suspected activities began earlier this month, according to a Facebook post from the Kingston Municipal Police Department. Officers from Kingston worked as members of the Drug Task Force during the course of the investigation.

According to the post:

A search warrant was executed on Wednesday, and Kocher was taken into custody.

Officers seized distribution quantities of suspected cocaine during the search, along with several types of prescription medication, various pieces of drug paraphernalia and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Kocher was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in front of Magisterial District Judge James J. Haggerty, where he was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of a communications facility — all felony charges.

The suspect was lodged at Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $75,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9.