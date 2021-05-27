Man claims self-defense in box cutter stabbing during argument about campfire

Messersmith

PLAINS TWP. — An argument about a campfire resulted in a township man stabbing another man and assaulting his girlfriend’s daughter Tuesday, police said.

George William Messersmith, 49, of Ridgewood Road, was arrested after township police allege he used a box cutter to stab a man during a fight with the woman outside his residence.

Messersmith claimed it was self-defense after he was jumped on by the woman’s two friends, according to court records.

Messersmith was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and two counts each of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told police she invited several friends to her residence to hang out around a campfire. When they arrived, she claimed Messersmith yelled to her she should not have the dog outside, which initiated an argument.

During the argument, the woman told police Messersmith went into a garage and exited holding a machete, asking her what they were doing. When she told Messersmith they were going to have a campfire, Messersmith asked what they were burning, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint said Messersmith and the woman continued to argue. At one point, the woman told Messersmith to, “Go the (expletive) inside,” and in return, Messersmith struck her in the head with the machete he was holding, the complaint says.

Messersmith allegedly placed the woman in a headlock, resulting in two men coming to her aid. Messersmith tossed the woman to the ground and stabbed one of the men with a box cutter, according to the complaint.

Police said the injured man was taken by the other man to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Messersmith told police, according to the complaint, the woman gave him an “attitude” when he asked her what kind of wood she was going to burn so he put her in a headlock to detain her. When Messersmith grabbed the woman, he claimed the two men jumped on him and he pulled out a knife and started swinging, the complaint says.

Police said Messersmith removed a box cutter from his pocket when he spoke with officers.