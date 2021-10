(The Center Square) – State Rep. Bob Morgan has filed legislation that would prohibit businesses from refusing to hire or firing workers for testing positive for cannabis. House Bill 4116 states that an employer may not refuse to hire someone or discipline an employee for a positive drug test for THC as long as it is not affecting their work performance. The law would set a minimum level of 5 nanograms per milliliter of blood, or 10 ng/ml of urine, saliva, or other bodily fluid.

LAW ・ 4 DAYS AGO