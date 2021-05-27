Road Department Names New Superintendent

A new survey has been launched by Berrien County to help the area plan for emergencies. Berrien County Emergency Management Coordinator Rockey Adams says this will help the county update its Hazard Mitigation Plan. Hazard Mitigation is the practice of assuming that disaster hazards will happen and finding a way to make the damage less severe. Some of those strategies could include constructing barriers for flood waters, improving storm drainage systems to prevent floods, or hardening facilities from high winds. Adams says survey asks the community to identify where the worst and most frequent spots are after disaster events happen in Berrien County. It’s available on a newly launched website called BerrienPREPARED.com. The survey will be open through July 1.