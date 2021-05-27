Cancel
Berrien County, MI

Road Department Names New Superintendent

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berrien County Road Department has announced the hiring of a new superintendent. Greg Trail will take over the job that had been filled by Don Geisler, who has retired after 35 years of service. Trail has been with the Berrien County road agency since 1997, and has served as a medium equipment operator, construction foreman, and supervisor at the Eau Claire Garage. The road department says it welcomes the knowledge and experience he’ll bring to the superintendent position.

