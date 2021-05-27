The David and Goliath of art collections team up—London’s National Gallery loans nine works to Southampton
A new exhibition opening at Southampton City Art Gallery this week includes nine works from the National Gallery in London as part of the latest phase in a partnership stretching back more than 90 years. The show pairs important pieces from the London gallery with key works from its regional counterpart (Creating a National Collection: the Partnership Between Southampton City Art Gallery and the National Gallery, London, 28 May-4 September).www.theartnewspaper.com