Keep on reading to know more. Queen Shows Support for BTS's 'Butter', Fans Speculate a Collaboration. On May 18, KST, BTS dropped their official teaser for their upcoming digital single, "Butter," on their official social media. In the 24-second clip, it features all seven members: Suga, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and RM standing side-by-side donning fine suits and bopping their heads to a funky tune that is reminiscent of Queen's "Another One Bites The Dust," a classic song that was released in 1980.