A Eunice man was arrested on an arson charge after law enforcement investigators say he confessed to setting fire to his rented home on Wednesday. Nathan Ortego, 35, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of simple arson after his rented home in the 600 block of West Vine Avenue in Eunice suffered fire damage. Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office deputies were called out to the scene early Wednesday morning and determined the fire was intentionally set in the bedroom, Fire Marshal’s spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said in a statement.