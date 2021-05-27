CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Carthage – Lincoln Park Is Open

By Robbie Watson
kicks96news.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleLincoln Park has gone through a complete transformation over the last year. It all started with a desire and that grant. State Senator Barbara Blackman said “at the end of every session we have a big bond bill. Senators who have projects in their areas talk to Mayors and Board of Aldermen and find out what the needs are in the communities. Lincoln Park needed a lot of work. We wanted to do something for the park. We were able to get $200,000 in funding.” Part of the funding was used to acquire new new swing sets, plantings, refurbished basketball courts, a small football stadium and community center repairs. And it is ready.

www.kicks96news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Journal Star

Editorial, 9/30: Funding Lincoln's parks and trails could be a challenge

It's a sad reality that the 10-year facility plan issued recently by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department features more projects than the funding needed to accomplish each of them. We are believers in the importance of parks, trails and open spaces. They are among the quality-of-life amenities that makes...
LINCOLN, NE
Valley Times-News

New playground opens at city park

VALLEY — The playground at Valley City Park was filled with happy children Saturday morning. They were testing out new equipment such as a green tree climber, a red Vortex climber, a yellow Bolta spinner and a two-person fire truck rocker. Phase I is now completed, and Phase II is...
Grosse Pointe News

Park dog park opens at last

GROSSE POINTE PARK — It was a happy day for cooped-up pups in the Park Thursday, Sept. 16, when they finally got their own space to roam and jump and play with the opening of the new Patterson Park dog park. Parks and Recreation Director Chad Craig said within the week, more than 100 passes have been sold.
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
1420 WBSM

Relive Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park in This Resurfaced 1982 Video

Dartmouth's historic Lincoln Park was a place of joy for so many SouthCoast families for close to 100 years. Memories of the Tilt-a-Whirl and the Jet Flyer live on in fond memories for kids growing up in the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. Thanks to GBH Archives, those memories came to life on Friday when they shared footage from the park in 1982.
DARTMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carthage#Volunteers#Mayors#Basketball#Lincoln Park Is Open#State#Board Of Aldermen
osceolaiowa.com

Park Board discusses Bark Park rules, playground opens

The Osceola Park Board reviewed the rules of Lauren’s Bark Park. Rules were created after reviewing other dog park rules in Winterset and Indianola. The fence has been ordered and a contractor is lined up to install it. The board noticed some chances and clarifications they wanted made to the rules so they will be taken back and presented again at the next meeting.
OSCEOLA, IA
quicksie983.com

Abraham Lincoln Birthplace Knob Creek to Host “Open Doors”

The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic Park Knob Creek Tavern “Open Doors” event is scheduled for Saturday, October 9th. For the last 20 years, the local community has teamed up with the National Park Service and the commonwealth for the restoration of the tavern, new visitor facilities, and new interpretive exhibits.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Chicago

Tenants Are Encouraged To Apply For Rental Assistance Before The October 3rd Deadline

CHICAGO (CBS) – We’re only days away from the end of Illinois’ eviction moratorium. Governor Pritzker has extended the moratorium multiple times since the beginning the pandemic, but it appears it will finally be lifted this weekend. Nervous tenants who haven’t paid their rent in months face losing their homes, but as CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports, lots of people are making a last-minute effort to sign up for the state’s rental assistance program. Here at the Allen Metropolitan CME Church the rush is on. “The response is tremendous. Even this morning before we got here this morning at 8 O’clock, they were...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Lions Return to Lincoln Park Zoo with New Pepper Family Wildlife Center

If your family has missed seeing big cats at Lincoln Park Zoo, then you’ll be ready for their return this fall after a two-year hiatus. Pepper Family Wildlife Center opens to the public on Oct. 14 with four lions, one male and three females, two red pandas, two Canada lynx and two snow leopards. Zoo attendees can explore the renovated savannah-style space, including a gift shop and gallery with public seating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
kfornow.com

Lincoln’s First Bicycle Boulevard Opens Sunday

Lincoln, NE (September 22, 2021) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott today announced that Lincoln’s first bicycle boulevard will open in the South Salt Creek neighborhood Sunday, September 26 as part of the Streets Alive! event. The route runs from “G” Street near Park Middle School, follows South Sixth Street south to “F” Street, and continues along “F” Street to Southwest Second Street.
LINCOLN, NE
fgazette.com

Archery range opens at parish park

In the early 1920’s South Dakota historian Doane Robinson, looked at a mountain in his home state and saw more than simply a mountain. In his mind’s eye, he saw the images of four U.S. presidents and hired sculptor Gutzon Borglum to convert the mountain into one of this nation’s most valuable treasures, Mount Rushmore.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Courier-Times

Carthage Corner: Freedom Festival

Carthage celebrated the BEST Freedom Festival in recent years on Sept. 11. The streets were lined with local residents and visitors all day! There were a plethora of activities to participate in, foods to try, vendors to visit, a silent auction to bid at, entertainment throughout the day and a concert featuring the Dusty Miller Band to end a perfect day!
CARTHAGE, IN
augustachronicle.com

Family opens park in Wadley

The family of the late Eddie Willie Tarver Sr. of Wadley has dedicated a portion of their land to create a park on Tarver Street in Wadley that will be open to the public. A ribbon cutting held Saturday, Sept. 18, offered residents an opportunity to have light refreshments, listen to speakers and enjoy the day while seeing the park.
WADLEY, GA
blockclubchicago.org

Lincoln Park Zoo’s Fall Fest To Feature Pumpkin Picking, Pop-Up Bar

LINCOLN PARK — Lincoln Park Zoo is kicking off its month-long fall festival next month, complete with a pumpkin patch and festive treats. The event starts Oct. 8 and runs through the end of the month, zoo officials announced Thursday. Admission is free, except for various ticketed events. The zoo...
CHICAGO, IL
Marshall County Tribune-Courier

Benton Bark Park now open

H.H. Lovett Park in Benton is now home to the Benton Bark Park — an area designated to some four legged, furry friends. The park is split into two sections, one for large dogs and one for small dogs. Both sections have activities for the dogs to enjoy including a ramp, things to jump over and things to jump through. Hours of the park are 6 a.m. — 11 p.m.
BENTON, KY
WPRI

Lincoln School is having an open house

Lincoln School is an independent Quaker school that is co-ed infant through Pre-K and all girls. Kindergarten through grade 12. Lincoln focuses on character, cooperation, and mutual respect. while prioritizing acceptance and kindness. They push their students to support each other while developing the confidence to try new things. Their...
LINCOLN, RI
blockclubchicago.org

Lincoln Park Uncorked Wine Stroll Returns Next Week

LINCOLN PARK — People can sample wines while supporting local businesses next week at the Lincoln Park Uncorked wine stroll. Lincoln Park Uncorked will happen 6-9 p.m. Oct. 7 along Armitage Avenue and Halsted Street. The annual wine stroll was canceled last year because of the pandemic. “After two years,...
CHICAGO, IL
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Lincoln Park, Duluth, Hayward

Lincoln Park, Duluth- The Minnesota DNR's September Climate Conversation will focus on the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth. It is identified by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency as an area of increased concern for environmental justice but also a place of potential. The meeting will feature presenter Ecolibrium 3 CEO Jodi Slick. Discussion topics will include how they address economic, environmental, and health disparities. To register for the talk, click here.
DULUTH, MN
Beaver County Times

Extra, extra ... Lincoln Park presents 'Disney's Newsies'

MIDLAND — "Seize The Day" makes for a fitting song from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center's first musical production for an in-person audience in more than 18 months. Lincoln Park's theatre program is excited to present "Disney’s Newsies," kicking off the 2021-2022 Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Subscription Series, from Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17.
MIDLAND, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy