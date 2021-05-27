Carthage – Lincoln Park Is Open

Lincoln Park has gone through a complete transformation over the last year. It all started with a desire and that grant. State Senator Barbara Blackman said “at the end of every session we have a big bond bill. Senators who have projects in their areas talk to Mayors and Board of Aldermen and find out what the needs are in the communities. Lincoln Park needed a lot of work. We wanted to do something for the park. We were able to get $200,000 in funding.” Part of the funding was used to acquire new new swing sets, plantings, refurbished basketball courts, a small football stadium and community center repairs. And it is ready.