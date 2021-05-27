CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alligator Hunting Permit Applications Available Soon

By Robbie Watson
kicks96news.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAlligator hunting season doesn’t start until August 27th. However, the application process for those coveted 960 available permits opens at 10:00 a.m. on June 1st for one week only. Applications are accepted on-line at www.mdwfp.com or at any point-of-sale location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold. Permits are limited by a random drawing and an electronic application is required. There is a $2.34 electronic processing fee.

