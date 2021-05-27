Alligator Hunting Permit Applications Available Soon

In support of the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) mission to sustainably manage wild horses and burros on public rangelands, the BLM Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices plan to begin gathering wild horses on or after October 7, from the Great Divide Basin, Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek, White Mountain and Little Colorado Herd Management Areas (HMAs) in southwestern Wyoming. The gather is part of the BLM’s approach to managing and protecting healthy wild horses on healthy public rangelands in balance with available water, forage, and other authorized uses of the land.

8 DAYS AGO