Meme-based dating is here: Meet Schmooze – TechCrunch

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. The world of cryptocurrency is as uncertain as it is exciting. To add to the thrill of the market Dogecoin was launched in 2013. It is a meme coin that was created as a joke payment system. It was a sarcastic homage to the real cryptocurrency bitcoin but actually scaled up in market valuation within a few months of its launch. Kishu, the short form of Kishu Inu is a meme coin that is storming the CoinMarketCap within weeks of its launch.