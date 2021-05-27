Cancel
Jens Jefsen: Music Between Gigs

By MARK SULLIVAN
allaboutjazz.com
 12 days ago

Danish bassist Jens Jefsen returns with another bass-centric album which is definitely not "solo bass," a sequel to A Secret Sigh (Gateway Music, 2016). Like the previous album the music emphasizes melody—which Jefsen finds in standards, modern pop songs and his originals—and varied, colorful arrangements. Jefsen's "Esto Es Lo Mio" opens the set with a sprightly pizzicato double bass melody (accompanied by overdubbed bass and foot stomping). Guitarist Uffe Steen (a repeat guest from Sigh) contributes accompaniment and a comparably melodic solo. "Ciribiribin" continues in the same vein, but carried entirely by the bass. Jefsen's playing has a lightness which belies normal expectations of how a double bass should sound, seemingly as much from his attitude as the tone he produces on the instrument.

