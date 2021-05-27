Sturgeon's summit with Johnson scrapped at the last minute after furious letter sent to PM

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser has said the PM acted “unwisely” in the handling of his flat refurbishment and found a “significant failing” in his approach – but judged there was no breach of the ministerial code.Mr Johnson pushed on with the costly renovation of 11 Downing Street without knowing how it would be paid for, and remained in the dark about its funding until controversy erupted in the press, Christopher Geidt found.Labour has called for the PM to reveal any other projects donors have paid for. “We know this isn't the only aspect of the prime minister's lifestyle that...