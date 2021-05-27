Sturgeon's summit with Johnson scrapped at the last minute after furious letter sent to PM
The meeting between the Prime Minister and the leaders of the other three devolved administrations over the Covid recovery was due to take place today (Thursday). But Scotland's First Minister Ms Sturgeon and Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford wrote to Mr Johnson asking for more clarity around the agenda, insisting the discussion must be "meaningful". Downing Street said the summit will be rescheduled "as soon as possible", but no date has been set.