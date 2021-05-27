Cancel
Sturgeon's summit with Johnson scrapped at the last minute after furious letter sent to PM

By thegirlsun
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe meeting between the Prime Minister and the leaders of the other three devolved administrations over the Covid recovery was due to take place today (Thursday). But Scotland’s First Minister Ms Sturgeon and Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford wrote to Mr Johnson asking for more clarity around the agenda, insisting the discussion must be “meaningful”. Downing Street said the summit will be rescheduled “as soon as possible”, but no date has been set.

Arlene Foster
Dominic Cummings
Michelle O'neill
Mark Drakeford
#Wales#Uk#Prime Ministers#Government Ministers#Downing Street#Covid#Snp#Scottish#Welsh First Ministers#Welsh Government#The Welsh Government#The House Of Commons#Senior Ministers#Mr Drakeford#Mr Cummings#Senior Officials#Unity#Today
Country
Northern Ireland
U.K.
Scotland
Posted by
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
U.K.bicesteradvertiser.net

Boris Johnson faces Tory revolt over aid cuts

Boris Johnson faces a damaging revolt by dozens of senior Tories over his decision to cut the UK’s aid spending. The Prime Minister’s predecessor Theresa May and former Cabinet ministers Andrew Mitchell and David Davis are among Conservative rebels backing a move to reverse the decision to cut spending on aid from the legally-enshrined 0.7% of national income.
Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson to defy Speaker’s demand for MP vote on cuts to foreign aid

Boris Johnson will not comply with the Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s demand for the cut in UK overseas aid spending to be put to a vote in the House of Commons, Downing Street has said.Mr Johnson escaped a likely defeat at the hands of Tory rebels in the Commons on Monday evening, after an attempt to force a vote was ruled out of order for technical reasons.But in an unusually brutal slapdown for the PM, Sir Lindsay accused Mr Johnson of failing to show the Commons “the due respect which it deserves” and demanded an urgent and legally-binding vote...
WorldThe Guardian

Boris Johnson’s big gamble on Covid-19 public inquiry

When Boris Johnson let slip to the Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, on Tuesday that he would kick off a Covid inquiry in the current session of parliament, it initially appeared to be an off-the-cuff remark. But as he prepared to give MPs a “Covid update” on Wednesday, it became...
Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘refused to sign’ Carrie Symonds’ furious letter to newspaper about dog story

A letter written by Carrie Symonds to The Times about a report on her dog, Dilyn, at the start of the Covid-19 crisis has been leaked.The document reveals Ms Symonds’ anger at a report in the newspaper last March that claimed she and Boris Johnson were considering re-homing the dog, which they had adopted, because they were weary of it.Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former top adviser, told MPs this week that Ms Symonds’ fury about the report added to the chaotic scenes in Downing Street as ministers and officials scrambled to respond to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.The PM’s...
Posted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Labour asks PM to reveal all donor funding after he ‘acted unwisely’ on flat refurb

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser has said the PM acted “unwisely” in the handling of his flat refurbishment and found a “significant failing” in his approach – but judged there was no breach of the ministerial code.Mr Johnson pushed on with the costly renovation of 11 Downing Street without knowing how it would be paid for, and remained in the dark about its funding until controversy erupted in the press, Christopher Geidt found.Labour has called for the PM to reveal any other projects donors have paid for. “We know this isn't the only aspect of the prime minister's lifestyle that...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

No Relation to Reality: UK PM Johnson Brushes off Ex-Aide's Claims

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday brushed aside allegations from his former chief aide that his failings had caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths from COVID-19, saying "some of the commentary" bore no relation to reality. Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson's right-hand man until late last...
Posted by
Reuters

It's "crackers" that Johnson became UK PM, says former adviser

Boris Johnson being in Downing Street as prime minister is "crackers", his former top adviser Dominic Cummings said on Wednesday, adding it was similarly crazy that he had a senior role advising the government team. Talking about Britain's political situation, Cummings said there were thousands of people who could offer...
Public HealthTelegraph

Cummings: PM discussed scrapping Bank of England independence as Covid struck

Whitehall officials considered overruling the Bank of England’s independence in March 2020 to force the institution to fund Government borrowing, according to Dominic Cummings. The Prime Minister’s former chief adviser said “emergency powers” were discussed to get funds from the Bank, amid fears that bond markets could collapse just as...
Europethegirlsun.com

It's NOT good enough! Furious Frost urges EU to see 'common sense' and scrap Brexit rules

In a joint appeal the ministers have issued a fresh attack on the Northern Ireland Protocol implemented as part of Boris Johnson’s Brexit withdrawal agreement. Criticising the introduction of customs checks on goods travelling from Britain to Northern Ireland, the pair blamed Brussels for introducing unnecessary bureaucracy that was having a damaging impact on livelihoods in the province.
U.K.dailymagazine.news

UK PM Boris Johnson's Tories guilty of spamming voters

The governing party of the UK has been fined £10k by the national data protection watchdog for sending spam. The Information Commissioner's (ICO) Office has sanctioned the Conservative Party following an investigation triggered by complaints from 51 recipients of unwanted marketing emails sent in the name of prime minister, Boris Johnson.