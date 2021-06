The prevalence of good and bad on earth is since day one. God has gifted people with the combination of intellect and conscience to differentiate between right and wrong. But people's choice to choose between the two is totally dependent on them. It is sad to see that the world today is going towards darkness. The indulgence and involvement of people in wrongdoings are increasing day by day. From honor killings to racial discrimination to injustices, the world is sinking under the weights of these major social issues.