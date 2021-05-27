Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Alumnus gift opens McNay’s doors to UTSA students, faculty and staff

UT San Antonio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sharon and I decided to support the McNay and UTSA initiative because we love the museum and saw this as an opportunity to share it with others,” Walter Downing said. “We also remember that in our early years as students and then as a young married couple, we did not have a lot of discretionary money to spend on things like museum entry fees. We appreciate those who helped us get to where we are and think the best way to show our appreciation is by doing the same for others.”

www.utsa.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Baca
Person
Jordan Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Museum Of Modern Art#Art World#Undergraduate Students#Academic Performance#International Students#Mcnay Museum#Transamerica N#Lgbtq Communities#Utsa Special Collections#Hemisfair#Chicano#English#Limitless#The Mcnay Art Museum#The University Of Texas#Utsa Art Students#Utsa Students#Utsa Assistant Professor#Docent Training
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Education
Related
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

UTSA taps Houston group to help shape downtown museum plan

The University of Texas at San Antonio has selected Lopez Negrete Communications to help deliver a long-range vision for the Institute of Texan Cultures. The Houston-based agency will be a facilitator for the university’s ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning process. UTSA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs...
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

South Side San Antonio sisters, 10 and 11, launch colorful, successful craft business

Most kids make colorful picture frames and charm bracelets at summer camp or for Mother’s Day. Bella and Ruby Cortez make such crafts their business. Since August, the South Side siblings have been doing that business as the Crafty Cortez Sisters (@craftycortezsisters on Facebook and Instagram), a couple of tween entrepreneurs with an eye for handicrafts and the bottom line that would make Martha Stewart proud.
Lifestyleflicksandfood.com

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels Offering Great Summer Deals

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, Rivercenter & Riverwalk, want You to Explore San Antonio This Summer with the Family Room Times Two Package. 2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

'Tails of the Alamo City' First-of-its-kind guide to benefit military working dogs | Mission SA

SAN ANTONIO — A retired Air Force Colonel is helping Military City USA live up to its name. She's teaming up with another photographer to support our nation’s K9 heroes. Retired Colonel Janet Deltuva says she pursued her passion for photography after serving as a deputy surgeon general in the Air Force. She’s now the owner of Janet Deltuva of Ares and Emzy Photography where she photographs animals.
San Antonio, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Lewis Baby

Jason and Sara Lewis of San Antonio announce the arrival of Connor James Lewis born on May 6 at North Central Baptist Hospital. He was welcomed home by big brother, Jackson Elliott. Connor weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces and measured 21 1/2 inches long. He is the grandson of Rob and Jane Lewis of San Antonio and Kent and Cindy Stevens of Canyon Lake. Connor is the great grandson of the late John…
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
LatinX Cultura

Frida Kahlo’s Oasis at San Antonio botanical garden

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (SAN ANTONIO, Texas) From May through November 2, A "Fida Kahlo Oasis" exhibit will be on display at the San Antonio botanical garden. An unused area in the garden was transformed into an oasis with pictures, portraits and facts of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s home, according to KSAT.