They're fuming! MEP lashes out at Switzerland after seven-year battle for deal collapses
Switzerland yesterday pulled out of talks, sparking a furious response from jilted EU officials. One MEP has warned Switzerland will now have to “pick up the pieces” of the failed negotiations, as relations plummet with the state – which isn’t a member of the EU. Andreas Schwab, chair of the EU-Switzerland inter-parliamentary delegation, has condemned the current arrangement and warned collaboration between the two will suffer.www.thegirlsun.com