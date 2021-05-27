They're fuming! MEP lashes out at Switzerland after seven-year battle for deal collapses

The failure can also be an indication of the occasions, writes Denis MacShane, former British Minister of State for Europe and an skilled on Switzerland, in L’Opinion:. “The World Financial Discussion board’s a long time of ultraliberal financial ideology – its ‘get wealthy fast’ doctrine – are coming to an finish. President Biden, European leaders and even Boris Johnson are coming into a brand new, extra social and greener period in financial and labour market coverage. For the purists of European financial liberalism, Switzerland is breaking the principles and have to be dropped at heel. The final time, when an Austrian commissioner tried to do that, a person by the identify of William Inform replied. The EU and Switzerland should discover a compromise earlier than it’s too late.”