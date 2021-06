The Queen was “deeply upset” by revelations and repeated criticism made by Prince Harry in his new documentary series with Oprah Winfrey on mental health, it has been reported.The Duke of Sussex spoke frankly about the impact of the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and criticised the way his father brought him up as part of a “cycle” of suffering.According to the Daily Mail, royal sources said the monarch took Harry’s comments “very personally” and was particularly hurt by her grandson’s criticism of Prince Charles’ parenting.They were quoted as saying: “Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and...