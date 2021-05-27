British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Challenging Support

Euro and British Pound (EUR/GBP) Price, News, and Analysis:. EUR/GBP looking to re-test multi-week range support. Sterling continues to hold a small bid despite fears that the UK re-opening on June 21 may be pushed back due to covid-19 variant concerns. The FX market, in general, is subdued ahead of tomorrow’s US jobs report, and more broadly as traders find volatility in other markets. While breakout markets are more enticing for short-term, volatility-biased traders, trading ranges can also attractive trading opportunities with less risk involved. EUR/GBP is one of these ranging markets, stuck in a 1.6 point range over the last two months, and has offered repeated trading opportunities. Range traders should be aware however that the lower bound of the range is now coming under pressure, although support has so far held repeated breakthrough attempts.