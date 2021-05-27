CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Speed Chase Leads to Felony Arrest

By Staff Report
Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Police Department released a statement saying that a Preston Man wanted by MDOC led Philadelphia Police on high speed chase through the city and down Hwy 21 North Monday evening around 6:30PM. The chase went for several miles in Neshoba county near the county line. The driver, 34 year old William Junior Smith, lost control of his vehicle after attempting to turn off of Hwy 21 onto county road 1727. Smith fled on foot into a wooded area and was taken into custody moments later. A passenger inside the vehicle was also taken into custody as well. Smith is currently being held at the Winston-Choctaw County Regional Correctional Facility on charges of Felony fleeing, reckless driving, false information and resisting arrest.

