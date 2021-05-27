High Speed Chase Leads to Felony Arrest

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies apprehended two wanted men after a pursuit that lead to the Bone area early Saturday Morning. 24 year old Augustus W. Gokey and 33 year old Kasey C. Wornek were in a pickup truck driven by Gokey when a Deputy located them on Wright Rd. just North of Idaho Falls around 1:45am. Gokey was wanted for an outstanding Felony warrant related to previous drug charges and earlier in the day (Friday) had fled from Deputies on 3 different occasions near 5th W. and 33rd. N., Cobblestone and Stonebrook Ln., and again on Wright Rd. Deputies did not continue pursuit of Gokey at that time because of his reckless driving behavior in those areas. After Gokey had fled earlier in the day, Deputies made contact with his father in an attempt to have him call and turn himself in but Gokey indicated he was in possession of Methamphetamine and possibly a gun and was not going back to jail.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO