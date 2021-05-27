CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Geyser Falls is Back

By Robbie Watson
kicks96news.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGeyser Falls is back. The water park located in the Pearl River community is operating at full capacity following last years closings due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The Park schedule for Memorial Day Weekend is this Saturday from 11:00am-5:00pm, Sunday 12:00pm-5:00pm, and Monday 11:00am-5:00pm. Starting June 5th the park will be open daily. For more information including day passes, discounts, attractions and features or additional details visit www.geyserfalls.com.

www.kicks96news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Star News Online

Fall events are back at the Arboretum

Director, N.C. Cooperative Extension – New Hanover County Arboretum. Fall is upon us, and last Saturday’s Native Plant Festival at the New Hanover County Arboretum was a fitting kickoff. Over 750 people attended during the five-hour event with education and experiences to support the important work of bringing more native plants into our managed landscapes. Nearly 20 local organizations had exhibits with activities and information, our talented extension master gardener volunteers led comprehensive tours of the beautiful grounds for 35 visitors and shared knowledge with hundreds in our Native Plant Garden amidst the buzzing pollinator populations. Six experts presented live education either in-person or virtually for 140 attendees. It was a great day with beautiful weather and, from the feedback I’ve received, apparently enjoyed by all.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
whowhatwear

9 Fall Outfits I Always "Fall" Back On (Sorry)

No matter what season you're in, it always helps to have an arsenal of outfit ideas in your back pocket for whenever you're rushing out the door in the morning, dressing for an important meeting, or perhaps even have a dinner date on the books that you really want to step it up for. The influx of new fashion arrivals coupled with my slight case of warm-weather dressing fatigue has me already and unabashedly planning my October and November looks and, as always, doing a little shopping while I'm at it. So now, I'm sharing some of my historical go-to outfits. To see how some of my favorite fashion girls wore the nine classic looks and shop them along the way, just keep scrolling.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Water Park
WTAJ

Bedford Fall Foliage Festival back in action!

BEDFORD COUNTY (WTAJ) — What started as an idea to bring more people to the community has blossomed into an event attended by over 70,000 guests each year. For over 50 years, Bedford’s Fall Foliage Festival has attracted both visitors and locals alike. The Festival founders included Doc and Angie Gordon, Kal Hine, Don Hershberger, Edd Flynn, and Wendy Cox. This group of six would plan the event over several meetings at the Fort Bedford Inn. The main entertainment was decided to be the attendance of special guest Miss Pennsylvania and an antique car parade. Local churches, 4-H groups, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and community craftsmen were recruited to assist with the event and sell local goods.
BEDFORD, PA
wymt.com

Fall events bounce back in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From the St. James Court Art Show, to Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, fall events are bouncing back across WAVE Country after a year of cancellations. More than 600 artists spent the day Thursday setting up their booths for the 65th St. James Court Art Show,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
allears.net

Mickey Pumpkin Wreaths Are GONE in Magic Kingdom

If you can’t help but scratch your head at the thought of Mickey Pumpkins arriving on Main Street, U.S.A. in early August, then you’ll be happy to know that the fall season officially arrived yesterday — so those pumpkins are totally in season now!. However, we happened to notice something...
TRAVEL
northstarmonthly.com

Full moon, frost soon

Each spring and fall, I frequently hear people reference the influence of the full moon extending an invitation to Jack Frost, especially gardening friends whose hard-earned harvest can be jeopardized by a crisp, clear, moonlit night. Now I don’t like to be “that person” who spoils an enchanting pearl of...
ASTRONOMY
Las Vegas Weekly

Five fun things to do on Water Street in Downtown Henderson

Things are happening in Downtown Henderson. The historic Water Street District has been working hard to become a major destination, now home to an array of food and drink options along with other fun activities. In addition to the permanent attractions, look to Water Street Plaza for festivals and special events, such as Golden Knights viewing parties and the recent Pacific Islander Festival & Ho’olaule’a. Here are a few more of our Water Street faves.
HENDERSON, NV
Only In Wyoming

The World’s Largest Active Geyser Is Bubbling Away In Wyoming

Wyoming – Yellowstone National Park, specifically – is home to the largest concentration of thermal features anywhere in the world. In fact, Yellowstone has more geysers within its boundaries than all other spots on Earth combined. While just about everyone knows about Old Faithful, the tall geyser that erupts every hour and a half with impressive […] The post The World’s Largest Active Geyser Is Bubbling Away In Wyoming appeared first on Only In Your State.
WYOMING STATE
The Post and Courier

Pee Dee Fall Plant and Flower Festival is back

Mark your calendars for this year’s Fall Plant and Flower Festival at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market from October 1 to October 3. Visitors can shop for a variety of home, yard, and garden décor, along with crafts, traditional fall plants, in-season Certified SC Grown produce, and more. The market will also be home to the largest selection of pumpkins in the Pee Dee area!
FESTIVAL
tricitytimes-online.com

Dryden Fall Festival is back Sept. 24-25

DRYDEN — The Dryden Fall Festival Committee is putting its finishing touches on this weekend’s hometown celebration Sept. 24-25. Organizers note that all of this year’s activities take place at Cardinal Field, with the exception of the Fall Festival Parade, which makes its way through the downtown district at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
DRYDEN, MI
townepost.com

Fishers AgriPark Brings Back Fall Festival

On Saturday, October 16, Fishers AgriPark will again host its Fall Festival. Unlike last year, preregistration is not required, and patrons can attend the event any time during the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Admission for the day full of activities is free. Information about the festival including...
FISHERS, IN
fishersisland.net

Fall Back! for Daylight Savings Ends

Daylight Saving Time was introduced in the United States with the Standard Time Act of 1918 during World War I. This was a way to save energy for war production by taking advantage of the later hours of daylight between April and October. The federal government again required the states to observe the time change during World War II. Not until 1966 with the signing of the Uniform Time Act was the length of Daylight Saving Time standardized.
POLITICS
stepoutbuffalo.com

Fall back n’ Love Yourself

It’s time to give your self some lovin’ and get back to your wellness and fitness routine. Let us help you by offering these fun and self deserving activities. Summer is sadly ending but Fall is here to cheer you up and cool you down. Save $$$ purchase the October...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy