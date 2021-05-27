Geyser Falls is Back
Geyser Falls is back. The water park located in the Pearl River community is operating at full capacity following last years closings due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The Park schedule for Memorial Day Weekend is this Saturday from 11:00am-5:00pm, Sunday 12:00pm-5:00pm, and Monday 11:00am-5:00pm. Starting June 5th the park will be open daily. For more information including day passes, discounts, attractions and features or additional details visit www.geyserfalls.com.www.kicks96news.com
