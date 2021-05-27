Marty Sheller: The Name Behind The Sound You All Know, Part 1

We were too Latin for the jazz clubs, and too jazz for the Latin clubs. But it was a helluva band and the audience caught on to what we were doing. There are certain musicians who embody eras, even if they're not the player with their picture on the cover. In our contemporary musical climate, Greg Leisz comes to mind. Since 1991, he has popped up on hundreds of acclaimed albums, and without ever really changing his style, he has become centrifugal beyond the considerations of genre —without having made an album as a leader. But it's difficult to think of the last 35 years of American music without him as a force that shapes the sound of our time.