An asteroid the size of a skyscraper made a “relatively close” approach to Earth on Tuesday. According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory website, the “potentially hazardous” space object—called 2021 KT1—is believed to be about 600 feet in diameter, which would make it bigger than the Washington Monument and about the size of the Seattle Space Needle. NASA states the asteroid is traveling at a speed of 400,000 miles per hour and flew within 4.5 million miles of Earth. For comparison, that’s about 19 times the distance between our planet and the moon.