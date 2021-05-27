Mario Pavone / Dialect Trio +1: Blue Vertical
Bassist and composer Mario Pavone died on May 15, 2021, after a seventeen-year battle with cancer. The Connecticut native had many interests and earned a degree in engineering, a Doris Duke Foundation grant and, for a quarter-century, shared his wisdom and talent with kids at the Litchfield Performing Arts Jazz Camp, where he also served as a board member. In the 1970s, Pavone, along with Wadada Leo Smith and Anthony Braxton helped launch The Creative Musicians Improvisors Forum, a Northeast variation of the AACM. Though he did not begin his solo recording career until 1979, he appeared on fifty albums, half as a leader.www.allaboutjazz.com