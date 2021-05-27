Mario Pavone / Dialect Trio +1: Blue Vertical

Jeff Fetterman – Southern Son (Self-produced): “Blues/rock guitar and vocal ace Jeff Fetterman turns in one winning performance after another on his new independent album Southern Son. The set is now out and available on all major platforms but, in reality, it’s the result of two years of sweat and effort by Fetterman, his incendiary band, and producer Kristoffer “Kid” Andersen, recorded at his Greaseland Studios. Fetterman is a deep well of talent who takes inspiration from greats including Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Chris Duarte, and B.B. King and builds his own personal musical world on their foundation. He tends the tradition of the music, respects it, and adds his own greatness and style to the mix to create a sound that has earned him the nickname “Boss of the Blues.” The record is loaded with outstanding songs and guitar work and will appeal to blues fans everywhere looking for something vital and fresh to pump through their speakers…. Fetterman lets it all fly in his solos and displays an authoritative command of old-school rock guitar playing.” (https://www.rockandbluesmuse.com/2021/01/19/review-southern-son-jeff-fetterman/) Click here to listen to “I Don’t Want To” from this set.