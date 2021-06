WOODBRIDGE — No matter the championships he had won in two years in two sports or the titles he might yet win in two more years, Jack Coughlin had made up his mind. It wasn’t all that hard, either, he said. He left St. Joseph, where he was part of two CIAC football champions and the 2019 Class S boys lacrosse champions. His brother was at Amity. They had to play together again, just like they had growing up in Orange.