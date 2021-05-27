EU ramps up Brexit crackdown on City of London in latest banking power grab

Chaperoning is a practice which enables traders in the capital to continue to provide services to customers throughout the Brussels bloc by including a colleague regulated to work in the bloc on a call. That person on the call is permitted to service an overseas client should a banker or fund manager participate in any regulated business they are no longer authorised to conduct with them. But Irish and Dutch regulators have attempted to pull the rug from under the feet of the City, warning they will be keeping a very close eye on the practice.