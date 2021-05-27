EU ramps up Brexit crackdown on City of London in latest banking power grab
Officials at the European Central Bank have ramped up their so-called "desk-mapping" scheme to ensure investment banks have moved sufficient staff and asset to the bloc. In the almost five years following the referendum on our EU membership, eurocrats have forced banks to move thousands of jobs and hundreds of billions of pounds in assets from the City to the Continent. While this hasn't damaged London as an international finance hub, the EU hopes to force through a power shift in the coming years.