Hands-On: King Saladeen JP-427G Watch

The world of contemporary collectors’ watches is often accused of not enough originality. That’s a misconception for those who don’t dig deep enough. In fact, the last several years have seen some of the wildest and most original timepieces ever to be created — ranging from impractically complicated marvels to special-edition timepieces imagined by some of the more distinctive personalities today. The truth is that while most of today’s truly experimental watches rarely achieve mainstream appeal with any haste, the richness of creative and visual variety within the timepiece space has arguably never been better. Personality-driven versus utility or purely design-driven wristwatches is one of the hottest conversations within the space right now. And that’s only going to be amplified in the future.