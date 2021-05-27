Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Indonesia's Digital Market Could Grow to $300 Billion in the Next 3 Years, Says Prominent Businessman

By Yen Nee Lee, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesia's technology market is at an inflection point and could grow to between $200 billion and $300 billion in size the coming years, said John Riady, director of Lippo Group and CEO of Lippo Karawaci. Riady said the market has grown to around $40 billion today. He said that the...

www.nbcconnecticut.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Companies#Growth Companies#E Commerce Companies#Retail Companies#Digital Market Could Grow#Lippo Group#Cnbc#Ovo#Bukalapak#Cb Insights#Gojek#Tokopedia#The Goto Group#Tencent#Sequoia Capital India#Temasek#Market#Prominent Backers#E Commerce Firm#Internet Start Ups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Alibaba
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Alibaba, Warburg want piece of Vietnam’s online boom

(June 2): Weaving through congested Ho Chi Minh City on his Honda motorbike, Ho Duc Quang zips past a statue of the city’s namesake revolutionary leader and the warren-like Ben Thanh Market to drop off toys, books and other packages to customers of online retailer Tiki.vn. Quang, 25, needs to...
EconomyMetro International

Digital euro could boost single currency’s international use, ECB says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Creating a digital euro could boost the single currency’s international status by making it easier to use for paying or saving, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday. The European Commission has made it a goal to boost the euro’s use outside the euro area, which has...
Lifestylenewsverses.com

Indonesia To Reopen Tourism in July 2021

House to one of many world’s most lovely tropical paradises, Indonesia is planning a comeback to tourism starting in July 2021. The latest announcement was made on the Arabian Journey Market (ATM) Dubai 2021, with plans to start a partial reopening in July. “By collaborating in ATM Dubai 2021, outbound...
Economytheloadstar.com

Post-IPO, JD Logistics launches Asia Pacific charter flight, with more to come

Newly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, JD Logistics has launched a self-operated charter flight between Shenzhen and Bangkok. The e-commerce logistics giant said the flight would be its first in the Asia Pacific region, running three times a week and catering for SMEs in China and Thailand, with 48-hour deliveries.
EconomyNew Haven Register

China Eases Restrictions on Foreign Investment in Entertainment Venues

Foreign investors are now allowed to establish entertainment venues in China without investment restrictions or local partners, according to new legal amendments. This opens the doors to future wholly-foreign owned cinemas in the world’s largest film market. It also could potentially be big news for U.S. entertainment companies looking to operate theme parks in the country. Previous rules required them to partner up to form joint ventures with local firms, as did Disney did to open its lucrative Shanghai Disneyland theme park and as Universal was obliged to do for its nearly completed theme park near Beijing.
Public Healthwkzo.com

Thailand sees $15 billion injected in H2 to help economy amid outbreak

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s government expects 473 billion baht ($15.2 billion) to be injected into the economy in the second half after it approved on Tuesday a planned stimulus to mitigate the impact of a third wave of COVID-19 infections, an official said. The Southeast Asian country’s latest outbreak has...
Businesswkzo.com

Malaysian telco Axiata partners with RHB Bank in bid for digital bank licence

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd and RHB Bank Bhd have jointly bid for a digital bank licence, the companies said on Wednesday. Axiata’s e-wallet unit, Boost Holdings Sdn Bhd, has signed an agreement with RHB to form a consortium to apply for a licence under the central bank’s framework, the companies said in a joint statement.
Economysandiegouniontribune.com

China’s central bank tries to stop surge in currency’s value

BEIJING — China’s central bank is trying to restrain the surging exchange rate of its currency, temporarily backtracking in efforts to make the tightly controlled yuan more flexible and market-oriented. On Monday, commercial lenders were ordered to hold more of their foreign currency as reserves in the central bank to...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Credit losses for Asia-Pacific banks could reach US$585 billion by 2022, says S&P

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): Credit losses for Asia-Pacific banks could reach US$585 billion by 2022, or nearly double the pre-COVID level, and this is driven by China. Credit losses are set to fall across most Asia-Pacific banking systems over the next two years, partly because targeted assistance to stretched borrowers will likely continue in many places until pandemic-related challenges substantially abate.
WorldCoinTelegraph

Singapore’s DBS Bank launches digital bond security token

Singapore-based multinational banking corporation DBS Bank has launched its first-ever security token offering by issuing a digital bond. The DBS digital bond has been priced at $11.35 million and comes with a six-month tenor and coupon rate of 0.60% annually. The offering was carried out through a private placement hosted by DBS Digital Exchange, or DDEx, marking DDEx’s first STO.
MilitaryJanes

Indonesia reveals USD125 billion military modernisation plan

A draft regulation from Indonesia’s presidential office has outlined the requirement for investment of USD125 billion in military modernisation through to the mid-2040s. The funding proposal is indicative of Indonesia’s military ambitions and its growing concerns about regional security. The draft regulation – entitled ‘Fulfilling the Defence and Security Equipment...
Market AnalysisMedagadget.com

The Traditional Chinese Medicine Market To Grow On An Indomitable Note In The Next 10 Years

The healthcare vertical is working on getting the following 4 things by its side – access, affordability, efficiency, and quality. As such, the key participants in the Traditional Chinese Medicine Market are investing in the replacement or optimization of workforce processes, technologies, and foundational structures, to dole out value-based and cost-effective solutions.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Women Could Drive $280 Billion To Southeast Asian eCommerce Market

A new report on Friday (May 28) by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) found that women could drive more than $280 billion to Southeast Asia’s eCommerce market between 2025 and 2030. The IFC report — which includes data from eCommerce company Lazada and from surveys of vendors in Indonesia and...
Marketscoingeek.com

Indonesia announces plans for central bank digital currency

The Bank of Indonesia has announced plans to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC), becoming the latest global central bank to indicate a move towards a state-backed digital currency. The bank’s governor, Perry Warjiyo, recently announced the plans to launch a digital rupiah, amid surging uptake of digital payment...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Digital Scent Technology Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Digital Scent Technology Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Hardware Device (E-nose, Scent Synthesizer), End-use Product (Smartphone, Smelling Screen), Application (Medical, Entertainment, Food & Beverage), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Scent Technology Market is expected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.2%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as expanding application and advancements in e-nose technologies, increasing use of e-nose devices for disease diagnostic applications, and emerging R&D activities to invent e-nose to sniff out COVID-19, and rising use of e-nose in food industry for quality assurance in production, storage, and display.