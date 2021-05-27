Cancel
Tazewell, VA

Tazewell aqua park making a splash with free Memorial Day weekend admission

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 7 days ago
Staff photo by Eric DiNovo Climbing, jumping and playing on floating inflatables atop Lincolnshire Lake will be added to the list of fun in Tazewell on Saturday at the opening of the new Lincolnshire Aqua Park. 

TAZEWELL, Va. — A lot of summertime venues were shut down last year by COVID-29, but a local water venue is reopening this Memorial Day weekend for people seeking normality this holiday.

Lincolnshire Aqua Park and Pool in the Town of Tazewell will be offering free admission Friday through Monday this year, according to Town Manager Todd Day.

“Buddy, we’re going to be wide open,” Day said Wednesday. “Actually, we’re having a free weekend Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The aqua park is free, the pool is free, the entire weekend is free.”

The town acquired the aqua park’s attractions about two years ago, but it was not open last year during the pandemic’s restriction.

“But due to the loosening of the restrictions and the regulations, we’re going to be wide open,” Day said. “We were able to operate really from just one summer and last year due to COVID, we didn’t even install it. Everything was kind of shut down, but it’s open this year and, again, it’s free. The whole Memorial Day weekend will be free to everybody.”

Offering free admission during Memorial Day is a way to help reintroduce the public to local attractions.

“Everybody has been kind of shut up in their homes. We’re trying to liven the community and the region back up again and get some life flowing through Tazewell County, Mercer County and the surrounding area,” Day said. “We’ve got a couple of new inflatables this year. We also have a beach. We sure do.”

Day said that concessions will be for sale at the park, and the aqua park will have a concession stand for the first time.

Some other local public pools plan to open in June. In Princeton, the pool at Princeton City Park is scheduled to open June 5, according Melinda Edwards, assistant director of the recreation department. The city usually waits until after school is out to open the public pool.

In Bluefield, Va., the pools at Harmony Acres and the Fincastle are scheduled to open in mid-June.

Officials with Bluefield State College, which also has a pool, were not available Wednesday.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

