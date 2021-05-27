Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brent Jensen: More Sounds of a Dry Martini

By JACK BOWERS
allaboutjazz.com
 12 days ago

Two decades have passed since alto saxophonist Brent Jensen recorded his debut album for Origin Records, Sounds of a Dry Martini: A Tribute to Paul Desmond, in 2001. To Jensen's surprise, the album became so enormously popular that the possibility of a sequel was envisioned. There was, however, one large stumbling block—by 2007, Jensen had sold his alto sax and switched to soprano. It was not until 2017, after he had moved to Seattle, Washington, and bought another alto, that the idea of sharing a second Dry Martini moved from the realm of unlikely to plausible.

www.allaboutjazz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
John Bishop
Person
Paul Desmond
Person
Dave Brubeck
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martini#Autumn Leaves#Origin Records#Guitarist Jamie Findlay#Soprano#Silver#Impressive Warmth#Seattle#Everyone Swings#Bossa Antigua#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musickuvo.org

The Night Beat—Carmen McRae & The Phil Woods Six

Record Store Day 2021 takes place this Saturday, June 12. With that in mind, host Doug Crane will present large doses of a never-released on CD live recording by vocalist Carmen McRae and a live recording by saxophonist Phil Woods that, when released on CD, failed to include much of the music heard on its initial release on vinyl.
Hermosa Beach, CAdownbeat.com

Lee Morgan’s Complete Lighthouse of Love

There aren’t many artists in the history of jazz who could turn a three-night engagement into 12 albums (eight CDs) of pure musical gold, but the Lee Morgan collection The Complete Live At The Lighthouse, Hermosa Beach, California on Blue Note does just that. The new boxed set, to be...
Madison, WItonemadison.com

The elusive discography of Joan Wildman

Who will preserve the late avant-jazz musician's extraordinary recordings?. This is the first in a short series of articles Tone Madison is running about the recorded works of pianist Joan Wildman. Check back soon for deeper notes on some standout tracks and remembrances of what it was like to collaborate with Wildman.
Musicamericana-uk.com

Reigning Sound “A Little More Time with Reigning Sound”

Cartwright returns to Memphis for this collection of minimalist garage rock, pop, and country-tinged soul. is the band’s seventh album and newest since 2014’s ‘Shattered.’ With the help of producer Scott Bomar and original Reigning Sound Memphis lineup of Jeremy Scott (bass), Greg Roberson (drums), and Alex Greene (keyboards), frontman Gary Cartwright reaches back to their classic garage band roots with first-generation rockabilly, R&B, and country flourishes.
Musicdownbeat.com

Strata-East All-Stars Celebrate Label’s 50th Anniversary

On June 16 at 6:30 p.m. (CDT), the Strata-East All-Stars will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the artist-driven label created by Charles Tolliver and Stanley Cowell in 1971. Strata-East@50 will feature Tolliver, Billy Harper, George Cables, Buster Williams and a variety of special guests. The show will be streamed live via Dreamstage from the DiMenna Centre in Manhattan.
Musicsfcv.org

Singing the Musical Praises of Robert Hurwitz in I Still Play

“He’s one of the few left who practice the making of records as a craft,” said Stephen Sondheim about Robert Hurwitz, who came from ECM Records to head up Nonesuch Records in 1984. Randy Newman, film composer and songwriter, commented that Hurwitz had earned his trust because he’d been the last record company executive to have a piano in his office and to actually be able to play it.
Celebritiesallaboutjazz.com

Happy Birthday, Cole Porter

We are celebrating Cole Porter's 130th birthday—born June 9, 1891, This means that Porter was 27 years old, having already had shows produced on Broadway, when the first jazz recording was made in 1917. Early recordings by James P. Johnson, Jimmie Lunceford, Teddy Wilson and Django Reinhardt showed the adaptability of his compositions to the jazz before Artie Shaw's landmark recording of "Begin the Beguine" in 1938. Today his beautiful melodies, compelling harmonies and clever lyrics explain his enduring appeal. This hour of Jazz at 100 Today! will present recent recordings from Porter's songbook by today's jazz stars.
Musicbassmusicianmagazine.com

Bass Lines: Miles Davis – “All Blues”

This month we are going to cover, Miles Davis – “All Blues”!. “All Blues” is a jazz composition by Miles Davis. It is a twelve-bar blues in 6/8. A particularly distinctive feature of the piece is the bass line that repeats through the whole piece, except when a V or ?VI chord is reached (the 9th and 10th bars of a chorus). Further, there is a harmonically similar vamp that is played by the horns (the two saxophones in the case of Kind of Blue) at the beginning and then (usually) continued by the piano under any solos that take place. Each chorus is usually separated by a four-bar vamp which acts as an introduction to the next solo/chorus.
MusicGuitar Player

Unsung Guitar Greats: The Twangy Mastery of Frank Reckard

In the mood for some mind-blowing picking from a guitarist that you – quite possibly – have never heard of before? You're in luck. Above, check out a late-Seventies video of Emmylou Harris' Hot Band performing "Luxury Liner," the title track from her late-1976 album. The guitarist in the clip...
MusicTelegraph

The record that changed my life – by Neil Gaiman, David Mitchell, Clive James and Olivia Laing

Blue by Joni Mitchell (1971) In that shadowy era before the internet, buying an LP on spec was a risky venture. Your only means of hearing an album before handing over your non-refundable £5.49 was by listening to someone else’s copy – in which case you could just tape it. Printed reviews came and went at the speed of discarded magazines, and DJs’ opinions were available only in real time. No podcasts, no archives, no nothing. For old releases, all you could do was try to divine the quality of the material from cover art and song titles. A dud left you with gambler’s despair. The reward for striking gold, however, was a who-dared-won bliss, possibly unknowable in an age when music is cheaper than tap water.
Musicthelaurelmagazine.com

Martinis & Mozart

Written By: Nancy Gould Aaron - Highlands-Cashiers Chamber Music Festival | Issue: 2021/06 – June. Of course! It turns out that Mozart and Martinis are a perfectly sublime blending. Join the Highlands-Cashiers Chamber Music Festival for Martinis & Mozart at the Old Edwards Farm’s Orchard House, set for 5:30 P.M. Tuesday July 13.
Musicdailymusicroll.com

Artist Alfredo Magrini’s New Track ‘One More Day Demo 120’ Presents a Dazzling Future House Sound

DJ and producer Alfredo Magrini’s newly released track, ‘One More Day Demo 120’ in collaboration with label Blanco y Negro is sending out waves of engagement. The strains of the future house are being interpreted through a non-linear musical saga by artist Alfredo Magrini. He recently came out with the track, ‘One More Day Demo 120’ in collaboration with Spanish dance label Blanco y Negro which is giving the audience an immersive soundscape to enjoy and experience. The newest future house adventure in the scope of music is paving the way for the future one more time. The artist’s dynamic and prolific skills and production make it emerge with an edge and identity of its own. The stream of the house genre is going through various changes through the years and new influences. This time, the audience gets to hear future house in a whole new avatar.
Musicstereoboard.com

Pink Martini at London Royal Albert Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Pink Martini events here. Official face value from £49.00. Resale tickets from £71.69. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near London's Royal Albert Hall for this Pink Martini...
Musicinsidethegates.org

Sounds to soothe, sounds to rock

Acoustic Showcase is back, right in its old stomping grounds. Music from talented Big Canoers will rock the timbers at the Beach Club (aka Swim Club) 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Sweet and sassy sounds will be brought to you by ten talented folks including:. Shiraz Alikhan. Frank Brewer. Tommy...
Musicstereoboard.com

Pink Martini at Birmingham Symphony Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Pink Martini events here. Official face value from £35.75. Resale tickets from £67.12. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Birmingham's Symphony Hall for this Pink Martini show....
Musicwmmr.com

Chevelle with Brent Porche in Studio Z

Hey Gang! Brent Porche here… I had the pleasure of speaking with Pete & Sam Loeffler from Chevelle in WMMR‘s Studio Z! We talk about all the feels with hitting the road again after almost 2 years, Chevelle’s brand new, 9th studio album NIRATIAS (Out Now via Epic Records), their love of Faith No More, celebrating the 10th anniversary of their hit album Hats Off To The Bull.. and where the big bull is now… hint, it’s on someone’s front lawn! We get a few touring war-stories from the tour bus.. deer heads, a pack of wild dogs.. you know, the usual. We also dive into the extra-terrestrial.. and it gets… weird!
Musicstereoboard.com

Pink Martini at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Pink Martini events here. Official face value from £35.75. Resale tickets from £64.61. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall for this Pink Martini show....