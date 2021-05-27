Brent Jensen: More Sounds of a Dry Martini

DJ and producer Alfredo Magrini’s newly released track, ‘One More Day Demo 120’ in collaboration with label Blanco y Negro is sending out waves of engagement. The strains of the future house are being interpreted through a non-linear musical saga by artist Alfredo Magrini. He recently came out with the track, ‘One More Day Demo 120’ in collaboration with Spanish dance label Blanco y Negro which is giving the audience an immersive soundscape to enjoy and experience. The newest future house adventure in the scope of music is paving the way for the future one more time. The artist’s dynamic and prolific skills and production make it emerge with an edge and identity of its own. The stream of the house genre is going through various changes through the years and new influences. This time, the audience gets to hear future house in a whole new avatar.