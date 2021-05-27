Brent Jensen: More Sounds of a Dry Martini
Two decades have passed since alto saxophonist Brent Jensen recorded his debut album for Origin Records, Sounds of a Dry Martini: A Tribute to Paul Desmond, in 2001. To Jensen's surprise, the album became so enormously popular that the possibility of a sequel was envisioned. There was, however, one large stumbling block—by 2007, Jensen had sold his alto sax and switched to soprano. It was not until 2017, after he had moved to Seattle, Washington, and bought another alto, that the idea of sharing a second Dry Martini moved from the realm of unlikely to plausible.www.allaboutjazz.com