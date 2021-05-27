Where There's No Will, There's Still a Way

Based on Lauren Oliver’s novel of the same name, Amazon‘s ‘Panic’ is a teen drama series that centers upon the forgotten town of Carp, Texas, where high school seniors participate in a competition that offers an opportunity to win life-changing money and an escape from the rural town. No one really knows who invented the game, but it has become an annual event where teenagers face their darkest fears and worst nightmares. If you are fascinated by some of the action scenes and the rural setting of the series and wish to learn where exactly the series is filmed, we have got you covered.