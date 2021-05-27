1952 Huguenot Hundred Dr, Powhatan, VA 23113
Custom-built brick home privately tucked away on 2.5+ acres. Upon entering the home you will immediately enjoy a bright, open concept floor plan, 18-foot ceilings, and a direct sightline overlooking the patio, gardens, and woods. Gourmet kitchen upgraded with new cabinets and hardware, additional lighting, and island making for plenty of space for storage and prep. Inviting Florida room off the kitchen boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, and a stunning Living area with a stone fireplace and loads of built-in. Walls of windows in the first-floor master with en suite, spacious walk-in closet, and access to the back patio. There are two additional bedrooms plus private office/bonus room on the second floor. The back patio is the perfect spot to entertain with a spacious deck, patio, sound system (interior and exterior), and a hot tub (2014)! 2 Zoned HVAC replaced in 2016, roof and gutters replaced in 2012. Located conveniently 5 minutes from 288 and Westchester Commons.