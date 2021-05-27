1952 Huguenot Hundred Dr, Powhatan, VA 23113

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCustom-built brick home privately tucked away on 2.5+ acres. Upon entering the home you will immediately enjoy a bright, open concept floor plan, 18-foot ceilings, and a direct sightline overlooking the patio, gardens, and woods. Gourmet kitchen upgraded with new cabinets and hardware, additional lighting, and island making for plenty of space for storage and prep. Inviting Florida room off the kitchen boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, and a stunning Living area with a stone fireplace and loads of built-in. Walls of windows in the first-floor master with en suite, spacious walk-in closet, and access to the back patio. There are two additional bedrooms plus private office/bonus room on the second floor. The back patio is the perfect spot to entertain with a spacious deck, patio, sound system (interior and exterior), and a hot tub (2014)! 2 Zoned HVAC replaced in 2016, roof and gutters replaced in 2012. Located conveniently 5 minutes from 288 and Westchester Commons.

Powhatan, VARichmond.com

4305 Lockin Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139

CHARMING one-story living nestled on over 2.8 Acres on a private wooded lot in Powhatan! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & just under 1300 sq ft! The front country porch is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee in the peace & quiet. Cozy family room with brick wood burning fireplace as soon as you step inside. Just off the family room is the kitchen that beams with natural sunlight & features dishwasher, electric cooking, ample cabinet space & dining area that overlooks the great spacious back yard! From the kitchen is access to the attached rear load garage!!! Sliding glass doors lead to the platform deck with landscaped yard with beautiful planted flowers, stepping stones & plants! Primary bedroom offers en-suite bathroom & another 2 additional spacious bedrooms with hallway access to 2nd bathroom. If you dream of the peace & quiet this home is for you! Conveniently located near schools & Rt 60!
Powhatan, VARichmond.com

2552 Norwood Creek Way, Powhatan, VA 23139

Beautiful two-story overlooking two private acres in Norwood Creek, convenient to Rt. 288, easy maintenance vinyl siding & vinyl windows, front porch & rear patio, very nice back yard, fenced with storage shed, shaded by towering hardwoods, well landscaped, two-car garage, wood floors throughout main level. Spacious primary suite with private bath & walk-in closet, huge 4th bedroom over the garage. All new carpet on second level. Paved driveway.
Powhatan, VARichmond.com

1921 Woodberry Mill Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139

You will feel like you're on vacation every day! Spacious TIMBER FRAMED custom home on a private and serene 2 ACRE lot! Naturally sunlit rooms with floor to ceiling windows and hand-carved wood designs throughout. Wood beam ceilings, hardwood floors and an open 3 story atrium! Energy efficient home with GEOTHERMAL system, conventional septic, and new well pump. 12 different types of timber throughout the home (Red Oak, Eastern White Pine, Eastern Red Cedar, Hickory, Southern Yellow Pine, Austrian Cypress, Black Walnut, to name a few). Generous size Kitchen with White Oak bar top and Hickory cabinets. First level primary bedroom en-suite bathroom with soaring ceilings, double vanity sinks, jetted tub and private balcony (with eastern exposure for sunrise). New water heater (2019). Pella windows! 40 year dimensional shingles. Whole house water filtration system, (filter replaced Nov 2020). Superior energy efficiency with SIPS insulation. Basement with unique granite flooring. “Superior Wall” system foundation walls, made with 5,000 psi concrete that is 100% waterproof. Comcast high speed wired Internet. Easy access to Rt 288 and just 20 minutes to Westchester Commons.
