New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City 5/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Red Bulls are coming off back to back losses on the road against New England and Philadelphia, but they will now return home for their next task. But it won’t be an easy one, as they will play host to Orlando who have made a really good start in the season and are really dangerous. The Red Bulls have done a much better job at home than they have on the road this season and will hope their home form continues.