Autoregression Multivariate Prediction with a NARX NN

By Authors
mathworks.com
 6 days ago

This code aims to perform a prediction of time sequence variable based on three external inputs. Having the external inputs at the time t predict the response at the time t. Having the inputs and response at time t what will be the response at the time t+1?. Output. net:...

www.mathworks.com
#Narx#Nn#Validation#Output Net#Today#Time
EconomyPosted by
Rental

What are your Predictions for Rental in 2021 and Beyond?

After the year we experienced in 2020, the rental industry was starting to see some positive numbers for the second half of 2021. We want to hear from those of you in the trenches. How is 2021 going for your business, and what do you anticipate for the rental industry in the future? Take the three question survey below and let us know.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Complexity of Solution of Simultaneous Multivariate Polynomial Equations

In this paper, an original reduction algorithm for solving simultaneous multivariate polynomial equations is presented. The algorithm is exponential in complexity, but the well-known algorithms, such as the extended Euclidean algorithm and Buchberger's algorithm, are superexponential. The superexponential complexity of the well-known algorithms is due to their not being "minimal" in a certain sense. Buchberger's algorithm produces a Groebner basis. The proposed original reduction algorithm achieves the required task, via computation of determinants of parametric Sylvester matrices, and produces a Rabin basis, which is shown to be minimal, when two multivariate polynomials are reduced at a time. The minimality of Rabin basis allows us to prove exponential lower bounds for the space complexity of an algebraic proof of certification, for a specific computational problem in the computational complexity class PSPACE, showing that the complexity classes PSPACE and P cannot be the same. It is also shown that the class of languages decidable by probabilistic algorithms with (probabilistic) polynomial time proofs for the membership of input words is not the same as any one of the complexity classes P and NP. It follows, from the discussions, that the complexity classes NP and P are not the same, by relativization of the said probabilistic polynomial time complexity class, with respect to P and NP. The only main open question that is not answered in this paper is as to whether or not Co-NP and NP are the same.
InternetTechCrunch

5 predictions for the future of e-commerce

But what we found was shocking: The U.S. was only approximately 8% penetrated — only 8% for arguably the most advanced economy in the world!. We’ve had a close eye on the rate of e-commerce penetration globally ever since. Despite e-commerce growth skyrocketing over the past year, the reality is the U.S. has still only reached an e-commerce penetration rate of around 17%. During the last 18 months, we’ve closed the gap to South Korea and China’s e-commerce penetration of more than 25%, but there is still much progress to be made.
Commodities & Futuredailyforex.com

Ethereum Price Prediction 2021

Ethereum is one of the biggest crypto gainers of 2021 so far. The months of April and May saw it gain strongly in value, rising by more than 20% in a single week and continuing to advance beyond the record high round number reached at $4,000. Interestingly, this advance has come at a time when Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has been trading mostly sideways. In this article, I take a closer look at Ethereum as it has become more worthy of attention due to these developments and asking where the Ethereum price is likely to go over the rest of this calendar year.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Contention Resolution with Predictions

In this paper, we consider contention resolution algorithms that are augmented with predictions about the network. We begin by studying the natural setup in which the algorithm is provided a distribution defined over the possible network sizes that predicts the likelihood of each size occurring. The goal is to leverage the predictive power of this distribution to improve on worst-case time complexity bounds. Using a novel connection between contention resolution and information theory, we prove lower bounds on the expected time complexity with respect to the Shannon entropy of the corresponding network size random variable, for both the collision detection and no collision detection assumptions. We then analyze upper bounds for these settings, assuming now that the distribution provided as input might differ from the actual distribution generating network sizes. We express their performance with respect to both entropy and the statistical divergence between the two distributions -- allowing us to quantify the cost of poor predictions. Finally, we turn our attention to the related perfect advice setting, parameterized with a length $b\geq 0$, in which all active processes in a given execution are provided the best possible $b$ bits of information about their network. We provide tight bounds on the speed-up possible with respect to $b$ for deterministic and randomized algorithms, with and without collision detection. These bounds provide a fundamental limit on the maximum power that can be provided by any predictive model with a bounded output size.
Computersarxiv.org

Out-of-Vocabulary Entities in Link Prediction

Knowledge graph embedding techniques are key to making knowledge graphs amenable to the plethora of machine learning approaches based on vector representations. Link prediction is often used as a proxy to evaluate the quality of these embeddings. Given that the creation of benchmarks for link prediction is a time-consuming endeavor, most work on the subject matter uses only a few benchmarks. As benchmarks are crucial for the fair comparison of algorithms, ensuring their quality is tantamount to providing a solid ground for developing better solutions to link prediction and ipso facto embedding knowledge graphs. First studies of benchmarks pointed to limitations pertaining to information leaking from the development to the test fragments of some benchmark datasets. We spotted a further common limitation of three of the benchmarks commonly used for evaluating link prediction approaches: out-of-vocabulary entities in the test and validation sets. We provide an implementation of an approach for spotting and removing such entities and provide corrected versions of the datasets WN18RR, FB15K-237, and YAGO3-10. Our experiments on the corrected versions of WN18RR, FB15K-237, and YAGO3-10 suggest that the measured performance of state-of-the-art approaches is altered significantly with p-values <1%, <1.4%, and <1%, respectively. Overall, state-of-the-art approaches gain on average absolute $3.29 \pm 0.24\%$ in all metrics on WN18RR. This means that some of the conclusions achieved in previous works might need to be revisited. We provide an open-source implementation of our experiments and corrected datasets at at this https URL.
Sciencethewestonforum.com

Can science predict the future?

DrThe world as a kind of clock mechanism, at its core is simple and predictable – that was a recent idea in the 18th century. In such a world, science has provided a method of being able to see the future on the basis of data and laws – in principle with the required accuracy, as long as the quality of the data is correct. Great thinkers were proponents of this idea, such as Isaac Newton for example or John Stuart Mill, and the idea of ​​a predictable world is undoubtedly a completely magical idea. However, today, some 300 years later, we know that this is a mistake. Because complex systems of the kind that unfortunately dominate the world operate completely differently.
EngineeringScience Daily

Technology predicts protein stability

A cutting-edge digital tool that will make it cheaper, safer and faster for pharmaceutical companies to predict protein stability -- a vital step in the development of new medicines -- is being rolled out by scientists from the UK's University of Bath through their spin-out company, BLOC Labs. The tool,...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Anomaly Detection in Python — Part 2; Multivariate Unsupervised Methods and Code

A Guide on how to Perform Anomaly detection for Business Analysis or a Machine Learning Pipeline on multivariate data along with relevant Python code. In my previous article(https://medium.com/analytics-vidhya/anomaly-detection-in-python-part-1-basics-code-and-standard-algorithms-37d022cdbcff) we discussed the basics of Anomaly detection, the types of problems and types of methods used. We discussed the EDA, Univariate and the Multivariate methods of performing Anomaly Detection along with one example of each. We discussed why Multivariate Outlier detection is a difficult problem and requires specialized techniques. We also discussed Mahalanobis Distance Method with FastMCD for detecting Multivariate Outliers.
Computersarxiv.org

KVT: k-NN Attention for Boosting Vision Transformers

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) have dominated computer vision for years, due to its ability in capturing locality and translation invariance. Recently, many vision transformer architectures have been proposed and they show promising performance. A key component in vision transformers is the fully-connected self-attention which is more powerful than CNNs in modelling long range dependencies. However, since the current dense self-attention uses all image patches (tokens) to compute attention matrix, it may neglect locality of images patches and involve noisy tokens (e.g., clutter background and occlusion), leading to a slow training process and potentially degradation of performance. To address these problems, we propose a sparse attention scheme, dubbed k-NN attention, for boosting vision transformers. Specifically, instead of involving all the tokens for attention matrix calculation, we only select the top-k similar tokens from the keys for each query to compute the attention map. The proposed k-NN attention naturally inherits the local bias of CNNs without introducing convolutional operations, as nearby tokens tend to be more similar than others. In addition, the k-NN attention allows for the exploration of long range correlation and at the same time filter out irrelevant tokens by choosing the most similar tokens from the entire image. Despite its simplicity, we verify, both theoretically and empirically, that $k$-NN attention is powerful in distilling noise from input tokens and in speeding up training. Extensive experiments are conducted by using ten different vision transformer architectures to verify that the proposed k-NN attention can work with any existing transformer architectures to improve its prediction performance.
Computersxda-developers

【Prediction】Mastering HUAWEI Prediction – Serve Users the Smart Way

Low retention and difficult conversion are huge headaches for operations personnel, who often find it difficult to pay for what they have lost. For example, following user churn, the recall rate may not be satisfactory, and costs are high. Regardless of whether the users can be converted into paying users...
Sciencearxiv.org

Leveraging Pre-Images to Discover Nonlinear Relationships in Multivariate Environments

Causal discovery, beyond the inference of a network as a collection of connected dots, offers a crucial functionality in scientific discovery using artificial intelligence. The questions that arise in multiple domains, such as physics, physiology, the strategic decision in uncertain environments with multiple agents, climatology, among many others, have roots in causality and reasoning. It became apparent that many real-world temporal observations are nonlinearly related to each other. While the number of observations can be as high as millions of points, the number of temporal samples can be minimal due to ethical or practical reasons, leading to the curse-of-dimensionality in large-scale systems. This paper proposes a novel method using kernel principal component analysis and pre-images to obtain nonlinear dependencies of multivariate time-series data. We show that our method outperforms state-of-the-art causal discovery methods when the observations are restricted by time and are nonlinearly related. Extensive simulations on both real-world and synthetic datasets with various topologies are provided to evaluate our proposed methods.
Technologysecuritytoday.com

The Power to Predict

Imagine when you know what’s next. You can respond before potential situations occur and anticipate business opportunities that create new revenue streams or reduce operational costs. This capability requires the power to predict, something that Bosch aims to deliver to its customers through AIoT video systems. Harnessing the power to...
StocksFXStreet.com

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT indecisive, exposed to a 20% decline

Polkadot price struggling to overcome resistance at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). February 23 and April 23 lows create a significant technical challenge. Lack of support leaves DOT vulnerable to a new wave of liquidation in the cryptocurrency market. Polkadot price has not identified any price traction above $25.90...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

SHINE: SHaring the INverse Estimate from the forward pass for bi-level optimization and implicit models

In recent years, implicit deep learning has emerged as a method to increase the depth of deep neural networks. While their training is memory-efficient, they are still significantly slower to train than their explicit counterparts. In Deep Equilibrium Models (DEQs), the training is performed as a bi-level problem, and its computational complexity is partially driven by the iterative inversion of a huge Jacobian matrix. In this paper, we propose a novel strategy to tackle this computational bottleneck from which many bi-level problems suffer. The main idea is to use the quasi-Newton matrices from the forward pass to efficiently approximate the inverse Jacobian matrix in the direction needed for the gradient computation. We provide a theorem that motivates using our method with the original forward algorithms. In addition, by modifying these forward algorithms, we further provide theoretical guarantees that our method asymptotically estimates the true implicit gradient. We empirically study this approach in many settings, ranging from hyperparameter optimization to large Multiscale DEQs applied to CIFAR and ImageNet. We show that it reduces the computational cost of the backward pass by up to two orders of magnitude. All this is achieved while retaining the excellent performance of the original models in hyperparameter optimization and on CIFAR, and giving encouraging and competitive results on ImageNet.
Marketsdailyforex.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction 2021

Dogecoin is one of the oldest cryptocurrencies in the market. It started as a joke, and the developer team even abandoned it a few years ago. However, since 2020, Elon Musk started showing an interest in it, and this created excitement around Dogecoin. Dogecoin’s price rose dramatically during the first...
MarketsNEWSBTC

Five Signs That The Bitcoin Bottom Is In

Bitcoin price was slashed in half during the month of May, leaving today as the last day for bulls to make a stand and undo the worst monthly on record. Even if the blood stain is left behind on the price chart for good, that doesn’t mean bulls still can’t pull off an upset and push prices higher. Here are five signs that Bitcoin price has bottomed out, or will be soon.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Crypto Market Finds Footing on Institutional Support – eToro Crypto Roundup

Bitcoin falls another 10% as DeFi coins show resilience. Bitcoin is searching for firm footing around $35K after another week of volatility has washed over the market. The leading cryptoasset hit lows above $33K on Sunday before bouncing, with bullish momentum supported by some of the loudest voices in institutional investing. Ray Dalio admitted to owning Bitcoin at Consensus last week, saying he’d prefer holding it over bonds in the event of inflation. Meanwhile, famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller said that he thinks “Bitcoin has won the store of value game.”
Computersarxiv.org

Deep Learning based Full-reference and No-reference Quality Assessment Models for Compressed UGC Videos

In this paper, we propose a deep learning based video quality assessment (VQA) framework to evaluate the quality of the compressed user's generated content (UGC) videos. The proposed VQA framework consists of three modules, the feature extraction module, the quality regression module, and the quality pooling module. For the feature extraction module, we fuse the features from intermediate layers of the convolutional neural network (CNN) network into final quality-aware feature representation, which enables the model to make full use of visual information from low-level to high-level. Specifically, the structure and texture similarities of feature maps extracted from all intermediate layers are calculated as the feature representation for the full reference (FR) VQA model, and the global mean and standard deviation of the final feature maps fused by intermediate feature maps are calculated as the feature representation for the no reference (NR) VQA model. For the quality regression module, we use the fully connected (FC) layer to regress the quality-aware features into frame-level scores. Finally, a subjectively-inspired temporal pooling strategy is adopted to pool frame-level scores into the video-level score. The proposed model achieves the best performance among the state-of-the-art FR and NR VQA models on the Compressed UGC VQA database and also achieves pretty good performance on the in-the-wild UGC VQA databases.