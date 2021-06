Tough match for the Cougars. The teams were matched up on speed and strength but ultimately Half Moon Bay did not score enough goals in the first half of the game. Wyatt Brians won the sprint in the third quarter which set the Cougars up for a great second half, outscoring the Tigers by one point, however it was not enough to catch up and win the game. Scoring for the Cougars was Myles Rippberger with 3, Bobby Simmons with 2 and Elijah Lurie, Wyatt Brians and Ren Terwey with one each.