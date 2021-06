The Boys Varsity Lacrosse team defeated Northland 11-9 in the Semi-finals on Wednesday, May 25. After the Lancers lost to Northland earlier in the season, they made sure to bring the intensity and competitiveness to their big game that would advance them to the championship. The Lancers made sure that everyone was playing as a team and communicated on both offense and defense in order for them to make it to the championship for the 6th time.