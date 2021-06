MONTEZUMA — Eight runs in the very first inning kicked off a successful day for the Moravia softball team at the 2021 Montezuma Bravette Classic. Moravia followed up a 17-2 win over GMG in the first game of the tournament by holding off Montezuma, 6-4, in the final game on Saturday. The Mohawks have now won five straight games, including a 4-0 Bluegrass Conference shutout of Seymour on Friday.