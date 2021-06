HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam in which the caller claims to be an officer with the department. Authorities said it may appear to be a legitimate phone call by displaying “Henry County Sheriff’s Office” and a local number on the caller ID. The scammer may attempt to obtain personal information or money by falsely claiming that the person’s identity has been stolen, that they have current criminal charges or warrants pending, that the person has a family member who has been arrested or that they have missed jury duty.