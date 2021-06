Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has unloaded on the media, blasting reporters for trying to drive a wedge between him and his players before Wednesday's 1-0 win over Chelsea. In the build-up to the game, Arteta was asked whether he felt his players had given him maximum effort this season, to which he replied: "With the majority of them, yes. Some of them can get to a certain level and you cannot push them any further. You want to evolve them but it's not possible."