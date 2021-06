Burning Issue: Be a useful resource, especially in times of crisis. 2020 has tested relationships – and your relationship with your firm is not exempt. Crises can really identify the true, dedicated partners to you and your company. Firms who are there for their clients during crunch times become go-to firms for when things improve. One way a crisis really tests a law firm is in their understanding of urgency. In a crisis like the pandemic, you need up-to-date information and actionable advice which you can bring to internal stakeholders, and so you want a highly responsive firm. Your firms should look at this your challenges as their opportunity to be there for you, and they should focus on developing a long-term relationship rather than prioritizing short-term profits.