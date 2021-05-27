Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Twitter says it is concerned about the safety of its India staff after police visit office

By Reuters
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter said on Thursday it was worried about the safety of its staff in India, days after police visited its office as part of a probe related to the social media firm's tagging of some ruling party posts as manipulated. Indian police on Monday visited a Twitter office to serve...

www.cnbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delhi Police#Message Requests#Social Media Posts#The Technology Ministry#Bharatiya Janata Party#Congress Party#Indian Police#Safety#Complaints#Legal Requests#Enforcement#Social Media Firms#Protests#Civil Society#Facebook Owned Whatsapp#Intimidation Tactics#Manipulated Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Technology
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
Related
WorldStreetInsider.com

Twitter wrangles with Indian govt over staff safety, free speech

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Twitter Inc said on Thursday it was worried about the safety of its staff in India, days after police visited one of its offices as part of a probe related to the firm's tagging of some ruling party posts as manipulated. Leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
InternetThe Verge

Police in India raid Twitter offices in probe of tweets with ‘manipulated media’ label

Police in India raided the offices of Twitter India in Delhi and Gurgaon on Monday as part of an investigation into why tweets about a so-called “toolkit” of information about the coronavirus were labeled as manipulated media, The Indian Express reported. An officer told the media outlet that police had sent a notice to Twitter demanding an explanation for the label on a ruling party member’s tweet, and that it was seeking “information Twitter has about the toolkit and why they chose to give the ‘manipulated media’ label.”
InternetInternational Business Times

India Says Twitter Undermining Law Over Opposition To New IT Rules

India's government Thursday accused Twitter of working to undermine its legal system, escalating a battle between authorities and social media giants over new IT rules. The US company accused police of "intimidation" after they visited its offices in the capital New Delhi to serve a notice over an inquiry into a "manipulated media" label it placed on a tweet by the ruling party's spokesman.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Twitter's statement mendacious, says Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday slammed social media giant Twitter for its statement about "concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police" and said such remarks were "devised to seek dubious sympathy". "Twitter's Inc's latest statements are devised to seek dubious...
Public Healthraleighnews.net

PM expresses satisfaction over Haryana's COVID arrangements

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed satisfaction over the comprehensive arrangements made by the state government to control the COVID-19 pandemic. After the Chief Minister's meeting with Prime Minister Modi to apprise the latter...
Internettelugubulletin.com

We will abide by the new IT rules in India, says Twitter

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) The Delhi High Court gave a huge shock to Twitter. It is learned that Amit Acharya has recently filed a petition in the High Court through lawyers Akash Vajpayee and Manish Kumar alleging Twitter is in non-compliance with the provisions of the IT Act recently brought by the Central Government.
Worldnewslivetv.com

Twitter strives to comply with applicable laws in India, says its spokesperson

NEW DELHI: As Twitter faces allegations of not complying with the IT rules in the country, the Twitter spokesperson on Monday informed that the microblogging company “strives to comply” with applicable laws in India. As per an official statement by the spokesperson, it informed, “As we have stated earlier, Twitter...
Politicsweeklyblitz.net

Propagandists run vile media offensives against Narendra Modi

Meet Sumit Ganguly of Indiana University, Dorothy Chin of University of California, Elizabeth J King of University of Michigan, Elize Massard da Fonseca of Brazilian School of Public Administration, Salvador Vázquez del Mercado of Centro de Investigación y Docencia Económicas and Scott L. Greer of University of Michigan. In their eyes, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump are “world’s worst pandemic leaders”. While they have jointly authored an article in Australian publication The Conversation, Sumit Ganguly and Dorothy Chin have played the role in making vile attacks on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump, while others have joined the orchestrated propaganda by putting named of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the list of five world leaders. In their eyes, Narendra Modi tops the list while Donald Trump ranks as the fourth “worst” leader.
Public Healthjagonews24.com

Covid-19 in India: Over 1.27 lakh cases, 2,795 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 1,27,510 new Covid-19 cases and 2,795 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry, reports The Indian Express. The ministry said cases have been declining for the past few days, with daily new cases being the lowest in 54 days. The total number of coronavirus cases now stand at 2,81,75,044 while the death toll has reached 3,31,895. There are 18,95,520 active cases at present while as many as 2,59,47,629 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate continues to increase and stands at 92.09 per cent on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate currently has been pegged at 8.64 per cent while the daily positivity rate has dropped to 6.62 per cent. A total of 21,60,46,638 vaccine doses have been administered so far, the ministry said.
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Twitter appoints Dharmendra Chatur as interim India grievance redressal officer

Jun. 2—NEW DELHI — Micro-blogging platform Twitter has appointed an interim grievance redressal officer for its India operations as per the requirements under the new IT guidelines. The rules, announced on 25 February, asked significant social media intermediaries—with a user base of 50 lakh and more—to appoint grievance, compliance and nodal officers by 26 May. As per the rules, the appointees have to be Indian nationals based in the country.
Indiatucsonpost.com

Amit Shah assure BJP delegation on resolving all concerns

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Lakshadweep met party chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and discussed the situation in the union territory and the concerns of the locals. Amit Shah assured the BJP delegation that...
IndiaTribune-Star

Assailants kill Indian ruling party politician in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants fatally shot a politician belonging to India’s ruling party in disputed Kashmir, police said Thursday, blaming separatist rebels for the attack. The unidentified assailants fired at Rakesh Pandita late Wednesday in the southern town of Tral, where he was visiting a friend, police said. He...
Internetmilwaukeesun.com

Twitter maintaining double standard in India, says G Kishan

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday accused Twitter of maintaining double standards in India and said that Twitter and other foreign companies should not teach the largest democratic country about fundamental rights and human rights. When asked regarding Telegram, Facebook and Google are...