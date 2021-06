RUSTON, La. – Leon Barmore vividly recalls the first time he saw Kim Mulkey. Late 1970s. Hammond High School gymnasium. And just like these days, Mulkey stood out. “The first time I saw her she was in the 10th grade,” said Barmore, a 2003 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame indcutee. “She won four state championships at Hammond High School. What I noticed the first time I saw her is when she came out for warmups, she had the type of charisms where everyone was looking at her. She was averaging 38, 39 points a game and was the biggest draw in women’s basketball in the state of Louisiana. Just the way she carried herself. She showed it in her mannerisms that she came to do one thing … win. That is what stood out to me.”