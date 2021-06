Families with eligible dependents will begin receiving the first child tax credit payments on July 15. Half the total will arrive via monthly checks through the end of the year, with the other half bundled with your tax return next spring. If you qualify for the full tax credit (use CNET's calculator to estimate your payments), you'll receive $300 per month per dependent under 6, and $250 a month for each older dependent, with another $1,800 (or $1,500) at tax time. (Here are three ways to know if you could qualify.)