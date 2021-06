Ford Motor Company executives are displaying no shortage of smiles this week. The launch of the new all-electric F-150 Lightning got a huge publicity boost with the visit by President Joe Biden the day before the official model launch. The President got to spend some time at Ford’s Dearborn assembly plant where the electric pickup is being built. And a photo of the President behind the wheel didn’t hurt much either. That photo and then a viral claim someone else was actually driving it drew huge numbers online. The Biden administration and many Democratic State Governors, like Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, are doing all they can to promote electric vehicles as the answer to the world's economic and environmental problems.