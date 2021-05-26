Agreement between Barcelona City Council and Barça to jointly promote the BCN Sports Tech Hub
The first meeting between the first deputy mayor for Economy, Competitiveness, Work and Finance, Jaume Collboni, and the new president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, closed this morning with the aim of jointly promoting the hub of 'innovation and technology of sport, with the epicentre at Montjuïc mountain, and with which Barcelona wants to become an international reference in the 'Sportstech' sector.'www.fcbarcelona.com