Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Agreement between Barcelona City Council and Barça to jointly promote the BCN Sports Tech Hub

By fcbarcelona.cat
fcbarcelona.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first meeting between the first deputy mayor for Economy, Competitiveness, Work and Finance, Jaume Collboni, and the new president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, closed this morning with the aim of jointly promoting the hub of 'innovation and technology of sport, with the epicentre at Montjuïc mountain, and with which Barcelona wants to become an international reference in the 'Sportstech' sector.'

www.fcbarcelona.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Laporta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global City#International Schools#Develop Technology#Technology Companies#Barcelona City Council#The Bcn Sports Tech Hub#Fc Barcelona#Sportstech#The City Council#Barcelona Innovation Hub#Major City Projects#Start Ups#Institutions#Competitiveness#Deputy Mayor#Relevant Events#Esports Related Projects#Brand#E Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
finextra.com

Klarna locates new tech hub in Madrid

Buy now, pay later giant Klarna is to open a new tech hub in Madrid that will employ 500 freshly-recruited engineering staff. Klarna has more than 4,000 employees globally, 1,500 of which are focused on engineering. The firm already has tech hubs in Stockholm, Milan, and Berlin. The opening of...
SoccertheScore

Report: Contract talks between Messi, Barcelona 'very positive'

Contract negotiations between Barcelona and superstar Lionel Messi are progressing well, with the two sides engaging in a "very positive" meeting, Moises Llorens and Adriana Garcia of ESPN report. Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who built his election platform around the promise of retaining the club icon, met with the Argentine's...
Softwarewealthmanagement.com

Skience Launches Tech Hub, Reveals Plans For Client Portal

Advisory technology consultant and software developer Skience launched a standalone wealth management operating platform, called SkienceONE, according to an announcement. The tool serves as a hub for a number of “tried and true” components in the Skience arsenal, like digital client onboarding, repapering, data consolidation and management, document management, compliance and integrations, according to Marc Butler, COO and president at the firm. With its launch, wealth management firms no longer need to be Salesforce-native, a requirement for users on the flagship Skience platform.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Baltimore City Council Advances Extreme Ban on Facial Recognition Tech for Personal, Business Use

Proposed ordinance would criminalize use of common consumer products. The Baltimore City Council’s Public Safety & Government Operations Committee moved on May 26, 2021, to advance a proposal that would ban nearly all applications of facial recognition technology in the city. Prior to the vote, the Security Industry Association (SIA) and other leading technology and business groups wrote a letter to the committee expressing concerns about the profound negative impact of the measure for residents of Baltimore. Importantly, the letter noted, “[prohibiting] access to opt-in customer experience conveniences, whether in retail, health care or other settings, is much broader than the concerns raised around law enforcement and government applications.”
Worldcloudnewsmag.com

Lagos to collaborate with Facebook, Google to build biggest tech hub

The Lagos State Government in collaboration with Facebook and Google has concluded plans to construct the biggest technology cluster in West Africa. This is part of the state government’s effort to largely increase the level of its intervention in the provision of technology infrastructure and expand the tech space to accommodate more startups.
Europemusicinafrica.net

Call for registration: ACP-EU Culture Programme webinar

The ACP-EU Culture Programme is inviting interested participants to register for a webinar titled Towards a Sustainable Cultural and Creative Industry in African, Caribbean and Pacific Countries on 9 and 10 June. This event is organised jointly by the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (ACP) and the European...
SoccerYardbarker

Milan’s owners fully intend to build new stadium and could proceed without Inter

AC Milan’s owners Elliott Management are determined to build their own stadium and could proceed with the project even without Inter, a report claims. It seemed as though progress was being made between Milan, Inter and the City Council over a new stadium after the Council were apprehensive at first about the potential demolition of San Siro.
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona chiefs fear Dembele has agreement with rival club

Barcelona chiefs fear Ousmane Dembele has agreed terms with a rival club. Mundo Deportivo says talks between Barcelona and Dembele over an extension have slowed down amid fears at the club that the forward may have a pre-contract agreement with another club, according to reports. With Dembele tied down until...
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Barcelona and Real Betis reach agreement over Juan Miranda

La Liga rivals Barcelona and Real Betis have reportedly agreed terms over a transfer deal for defender Juan Miranda. The Spanish U21 international joined Los Verdiblancos on a season long loan deal at the start of the 2020/21 season after seeing his first team opportunities significantly reduced in Catalonia. However,...
Technologyinsideradvantage.com

Tech conference to promote FinTech

A staggering fact that not many know – 80 percent of all credit, debit, and reward card transactions in the U.S. are processed in Georgia. That’s big business, and why the state is considered to be the FinTech capital of the world. So it makes sense that the Technology Association of Georgia would host the FinTech South Conference, bringing in experts from around the globe to discuss the present and future of digital transactions.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

The 24hr Sustainable Hospitality Hackathon Vol. III: Highlight Report

What actions must be undertaken by hotels and related businesses involved in the tourism value chain to restore ecosystems and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals? 84 university students across four universities, two dozen experts and lecturers collaborate for 24 hours – The Highlights. Under the tag line “Connect. Inspire....
Advanced Television

Next Level Sports extends service agreement with Encompass

Encompass and Next Level Sports & Entertainment, LLC have signed an agreement to deliver the Next Level Sports television channel (formerly Eleven Sports) to Next Level’s major partners in the US. Encompass will provide sports content ingest, playout and transmission services, including IP-based distribution to pay-TV affiliates utilizing LTN Wave technology.
speedsport.com

REV TV & SPEED SPORT Extend Broadcast Agreement

BURLINGTON, Ontario — REV TV, Canada’s Motorsports and Automotive Destination 24/7, has announced it will showcase 30 races from SPEED SPORT TV’s various affiliate tracks and series from across America, including nine ARCA Midwest Tour events. Regarded as America’s trusted motorsports authority since 1934, SPEED SPORT has evolved into a...
Worldcaribbeantoday.com

Cabinet Approves Double Taxation Agreement Between UAE and Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Cabinet has granted approval for the Double Taxation Agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jamaica. In making the announcement recently, Information Minister Fayval Williams said that the agreement will eliminate double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance.
Pewaukee, WIwctc.edu

Virtual global exchange projects introduce students to other cultures

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, colleges across the globe have had to modify how classes workshops and other events have been offered over the past 15 months. Likewise, the pandemic halted traditional study-abroad programs, thanks to travel restrictions, grounded flights, closed borders, and general health concerns surrounding coronavirus. As a...
qatar-tribune.com

CNA-Q, Qatargas sign Incident Command System training pact

The College of the North Atlantic–Qatar (CNA-Q) recently signed a five-year agreement with Qatargas to co-facilitate accredited Incident Command System (ICS) training for their staff. Under the agreement, CNA-Q will provide the technical support, specialised equipment, facilities and personnel to train more than 500 Qatargas technical staff, subject matter experts...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Liverpool’s plans to expand Anfield set for approval next Tuesday

The next phase of Liverpool’s ground redevelopment is set to get the go-ahead with a decision due on the planning application for a new Anfield Road stand. Proposals to add an extra 7,000 seats were put on hold in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic last year but the matter will now be considered by Liverpool City Council’s planning committee next Tuesday.
Healththefastmode.com

Vodafone UK, British Start-up Proximie Trial 5G remotely-assisted Surgery

Vodafone UK and British start-up firm Proximie have partnered on a 5G remotely-assisted surgery trial with Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. The team at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board is trialling the use of Proximie's platform that allows clinicians and surgeons to ‘scrub in’ to any operating room or catheterisation (cath) lab virtually from anywhere in the world, with Vodafone 5G, for remote assisted support and training in the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff and University Hospital Llandough.